We made it. The sun is still out at 7 p.m. In other words, spring is finally here.

Soon, flowers will bloom, allergies will assume their dominance and the air will start to smell like life is worth living. And when that happens, you’ll likely remember that feeling of picking up a new book and having no worry in the world except what to read next.

Spring is the best time of year to get back into tackling your reading goals for the year. So, here are five recommendations for your upcoming book-filled spring season.

‘A Man Called Ove‘ by Fredrik Backman This book is perfect for all the in-denial, hopeless romantics. Translated from Swedish, A Man Called Ove is one of the most heart-warming stories I’ve ever read. It’s about a grumpy old man named Ove who turned soft because of a woman who changed his life irrevocably. But now that she’s passed, all Ove wants is to join her. It’s annoyingly sweet, heartbreakingly good, and a deep yet palatable read. Perfect for spring, this book is sure to make you think twice about the grumpy old man you might come across every now and then. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because it was adapted into a film starring Tom Hanks! But of course, and as much as I hate to say it, the film is arguably just as good as the book. ‘Ghosts‘ by Dolly Alderton Have you ever been ghosted? Then this is the perfect book for you. In the age of modern dating, every single person knows how brutal the romance scene has become. It’s indeed slim pickings. Ghosts is a sharp, witty, and surprisingly tender story about dating in the modern world, navigating friendships that start to shift in your 30s, and learning how to hold onto yourself when everything — and everyone — feels like they’re disappearing. Ultimately, it’s a great book to pick up when you need a breather from endlessly swiping (mostly left). ‘Writers & Lovers‘ by Lily King It’s been a while since I read this book. I do, however, remember the cool-girl feeling that washed over me, frolicking in places with this book in hand. I have yet to read a Joan Didion book, but I imagine this book evokes a similar kind of god-complex. This story follows your classic waitress by day, struggling writer by night named Casey, who is grieving the sudden death of her mother. While struggling to finish her first novel, she finds herself entangled in a complicated love triangle — one an older, established writer who offers stability, and the other a charming but unpredictable younger man. Through it all, Casey is haunted by her own insecurities, financial instability, and the fear that her dream of becoming a writer may never materialize. At its core, Writers & Lovers is a coming-of-age story about creative ambition, grief, love, and the deep vulnerability of trying to live an artistic life when everything around you feels precarious. Feel cool in the spring with this book. ‘Magnolia Parks‘ by Jessica Hastings and Emily Lawless Think of Gossip Girl — a filthy, rich, and annoyingly attractive group of friends who are constantly entangled in dramatic scandals, heartbreak, and toxicity. Except this series is set in London and is often even messier, with characters who make the worst possible decisions, but you can’t stop rooting for them. This series follows two girls, Magnolia Parks and Daisy Haites, each with their own set of books that unravel their chaotic love lives, friendships, and all the messy emotions in between. I remember thinking this book wasn’t for me, then suddenly finishing it in one sitting. In other words, it’s similar to a really bad reality TV show you just cannot stop watching. ‘Alone With You in the Ether‘ by Olivie Blake Olivie Blake truly has a way with words in this book. The first chapter opens with a beautiful, thought-provoking reflection on how a single moment can set everything else into motion — in other words, a deep dive into the domino effect. I remember reading it and knowing I was in for an intricately written body of work. I wouldn’t call this a love story exactly, but rather an emotionally charged exploration of two vastly different individuals trying to understand themselves and each other. It’s messy, intense, intellectual and raw. It’s the kind of book that sticks with you, the kind that you’ll still think about months or years later.

So, when the air starts to smell like life is worth living, be sure to pick up a book or two — because what’s spring without a little bit of fictional drama to disrupt your perfectly peaceful reality?