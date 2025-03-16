The New Neutral: How I’m Styling Pink in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 is already in full swing, and with the Spring/Summer fashion weeks behind us, pink is dominating the fashion scene this year.

Perhaps it’s the lingering feeling from the season of love, but pink has been everywhere, from runways to streetwear. Many thought the Barbie-core pink was over in 2023, but it’s definitely making a comeback to a softer blush pink, being seen on all the spring-season 2025 runways.

Let’s dive into how you can style this trending, fun, feminine colour into your wardrobe for the upcoming spring season.

A light powder pink has been a frequent sight on the runways for SS/25, especially in Genny’s spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection shown at Milan Fashion Week. The collection incorporates an abundance of pastel colours and airy shapes with floral patterns that embody the essence of spring. The pinks in this collection stand out, adding an eye-catching femininity to the overall look.

Pink not only dominates the runways but has also revitalized street style. Street style can have a reputation for being dark and edgy, which, as of late, includes more denim and baggy garments. Yet, the OG of street fashion is taken from youth culture and brings us back to bright colours.

Late 2024 and early 2025 seem to have brought brighter colours back in trend, just in time for the spring. More recently, fashion seems scared of bright colours, with many wearing neutrals and darks, but it seems pink may be the new neutral this year.

Many trends have swapped out the usual neutral colours like white and brown for lighter pinks and even yellows. There has been a new trend of brighter colours that enhance the femininity of women’s fashion — especially with more skirts and chunky knit sweaters. The most recent trend I have seen is the “shabby chic” style taken from the interior design themes and implemented into fashion, really being brought into light by influencers like Layla Blue and Brookie Yancey.

The shabby chic style is based on the idea that the clothes are older or more worn, giving a sense of familiarity and comfort, incorporating lots of light feminine colours like pinks, blues and yellows. The clothes include babydoll tops and mini skirts with florals mixed patterns, and textures like lace and quilt, as seen in popular brands like Love Shack Fancy or Chloe.

Pink can be a sometimes daunting colour to style, but even I have been determined to make it work. I’ve curated a Pinterest board with some fun pink outfits.

One of the easiest ways to add a little pink and a pop of colour into your wardrobe is by incorporating a colourful sweater or cardigan into a neutral outfit. They can be paired with jeans and a simple top for an effortlessly cute look.

If you’re searching for unique and stylish tops, thrifting or browsing Poshmark can help you find one-of-a-kind pre-owned pieces online.

This year, pairing a baby doll top with a mini skirt is on trend. You should also check out spring collections from Hollister or Free People, which always have a wide range of light colours in feminine style.

Although pink doesn’t have to be limited to your clothes — we can use pink to accessorize as well! Montana West has some of the cutest pink purses, wallets, and even backpacks in fun prints and textures. My favourite pink Montana West bags are the Buckle Southwestern Crossbody Purse in pink and the Concho Luna Crossbody Bag in black with pink accents.

Accessorizing with pink can also include makeup. Adding a bit more pink to your regular makeup routine can definitely warm up your look. Try using a brighter blush or lipstick, or even add pink sparkle eyeshadow.

Pink is not everyone’s cup of tea, but maybe, just maybe, it’ll grow on you this year. 2025 should be the year for having fun with your wardrobe so go out there and wear a bright colour and play with pink as the new neutral.