The Most Obvious Red-Flag Character

Barney’s use of the “Playbook” and his desire to sleep with as many women as possible, regardless of their feelings or consent, is a blatant example of misogyny. His constant, persistent remarks about women’s lack of intelligence and their inability to turn him down demonstrate just how central this character is to the misogynistic undertones of the show.

Barney’s entire persona revolves around using manipulative tricks to sleep with women, treating them as gullible, naive creatures who will fall for anything, including him — a man who fundamentally disrespects women. This behaviour is never challenged but is instead played for laughs, making it seem like the male characters’ disrespect towards women is just a quirky part of their personalities.

The Hopeless Romantic or Just a Man Who Cannot Accept Rejection?

Ted is portrayed as a charming, hopeless romantic who is just looking for his one true love. In reality, Ted is simply a man who cannot accept rejection. His inability to take no for an answer is often framed as romantic determination, and his charm and endearing traits are used to disguise these dangerous habits of blurring boundaries.

A great example of Ted’s tenacity is his pursuit of Robin, even though he knows they want different things in life. It becomes clear that Robin is not interested in him and that they don’t work as a couple, but Ted keeps pushing, hoping she will eventually fall for him. This unwavering drive is ultimately rewarded by the show because Ted gets what he wants — Robin. This relentless effort reinforces the idea that persistence leads to success, even when boundaries are disregarded.

The Women Who Reinforce the Show’s Misogyny

An unfortunate element of the show is the writing of the female characters, Lily and Robin. Both characters tend to hold strong misogynistic views, which not only enable the toxic male behaviour around them but perpetuate it. They often criticize each other’s sexual behaviour, having double standards between what Barney is allowed to do sexually and what Robin is allowed to do.

For example, Barney’s sexual exploits are treated as just part of his nature, as if he is just Barney being Barney. Meanwhile, Robin’s sex life is constantly scrutinized and criticized. This only highlights the gendered disparities at the core of the show.

What makes it even worse is that the male writers have created women who don’t challenge these misogynistic views but rather mirror them, reinforcing the very ideas they are subjected to.

The Madonna-Whore Complex

The show creates a hierarchy of women where characters like Victoria and, to an extent, Robin are portrayed as the ultimate prize, the women worth working toward. Meanwhile, the women who engage in casual sex, especially those who sleep with Barney, are treated as stepping stones along the way. These women are depicted as younger, more naive, and less emotionally mature, reinforcing the idea that men should have fun with them before eventually settling down with a more “elevated” woman.

The promiscuous women are disposable, just a phase to go through before reaching the goal of a “serious” relationship. This binary view of women reflects the Madonna-whore complex, an outdated and harmful way of categorizing women based on their perceived purity, where those seen as “wholesome” are rewarded with commitment, while those deemed “promiscuous” are discarded.

Ted and Barney’s Objectification of Younger Women

Barney repeatedly states that younger women are better, constantly making references to their inexperience, insecurity, and impressionability. His infamous “newer is always better” motto implies that women have an expiration date and that their desirability decreases with age. There are several instances where he specifically seeks out college-aged or just-turned-18 women, reinforcing the idea that young women are easier to manipulate and that older women lose their value.

The way the show frames these jokes normalizes and even celebrates the idea that the younger a woman is, the better she is for male consumption. Ted shares a similar view, as seen in Season 5, Episode 4, “The Sexless Innkeeper,” where he discusses one of his students in a sexually objectifying way, implying that her clothing “invited” attention and making uncomfortable remarks about her physical appearance.