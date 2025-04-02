The Long-Term Consequences Of AI On Creatives 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

In recent years, the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly increased, particularly in creative fields such as graphic design, writing, and music production. While some may argue that AI has revolutionized the way creative work is produced, it’s hard to ignore the concerns regarding the long-term use and reliance on these technologies for creatives.

The ease and speed with which AI can generate content might seem like an exciting breakthrough, but it also raises questions about the potential negative impact on human creativity. One of the most noticeable consequences of over-reliance on AI in creative fields is the gradual erosion of originality. As AI tools generate ideas, solutions, and even complete works, creatives may find it increasingly difficult to develop fresh ideas.

Furthermore, AI models, trained on vast amounts of existing data, produce outputs that often echo past trends, creating a challenge for creators who are trying to develop unique content. Over time, this reliance can lead to creatives mimicking the models they use as AI patterns influence their voice and style. The ability to innovate and think outside the box could be stifled, as creators might unconsciously imitate the formulaic nature of AI-generated content once they stop using it, stunting their creative growth.

Like a muscle, creativity requires regular exercise to stay sharp. If creatives begin to lean too heavily on AI tools, they may stop flexing their own creative muscles altogether. Creative abilities need consistent practice and engagement, which AI tools erase during the creative process. Over-reliance on AI could stagnate original thought, making it harder for people to produce genuinely innovative work without external assistance.

Moreover, using AI in creative fields raises essential questions about the value of human creativity. If machines can generate art, music, and writing at the same level as human creators, it may lead others to question what distinguishes human creativity from AI. The emotional depth, personal experience, and cultural context that shape human-created works are things AI lacks.

While AI can mimic creativity, it cannot replicate the intrinsic personal connection that comes with human-made art. This could lead to a situation where the unique qualities of human creativity are undervalued or overlooked, especially in industries where AI-generated content is starting to be seen as more cost-effective.

Another concern arising from the increasing reliance on AI in creative industries is the ambiguity between the creator and the consumer. When AI-generated content dominates the creative process, the line between creator and consumer becomes skewed. Traditional creative work often involves a deep connection between the artist and their audience.

A writer, for instance, might craft a story with intention, weaving emotions, personal experiences, and their own unique perspective into their work. This personal investment makes the work meaningful to both the creator and the consumer. However, when AI steps in and produces the content on behalf of the creator, this connection is diminished. The emotional resonance that comes from knowing a work was born out of individual creativity and personal intention may be lost, leaving the audience detached from the work.

Furthermore, the long-term use of AI in creative work may lead to the loss of pleasure for the artist. For many creatives, art is an enjoyable, fulfilling process. It’s a way of expressing oneself, solving problems and experiencing the thrill of making something new. The journey of creation itself, with all its ups and downs, can be more fulfilling than the final product. When AI takes over this process, creating becomes mechanical, leaving little to no room for the personal satisfaction of working through creative blocks, experimenting with new ideas, or making mistakes.

In the long run, this can lead to burnout or dissatisfaction among creators who may feel disconnected from their work. Instead of viewing their art as an expression of their individuality, they may see it as just another product generated by an AI tool, devoid of the fun and fulfillment that initially drew them in.