The Kardashians are trying to make a comeback but the public is simply bored

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

The Kardashians are often described as one of the most famous families of the 21st century. They’ve gone from their not-so-middle-class life in Los Angeles to the world’s biggest reality TV stars.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E on Oct. 14, 2007, introducing the world to siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, and their daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The show put a new spin on entertainment, following the show’s star Kim, who initially rose to fame as Paris Hilton’s best friend and assistant. Now, Kim has blossomed into a billionaire, TV icon, and entrepreneur.

As cameras rolled, audiences were given full access to every breakup, wedding, and scandal. The show delivered moments like Kim’s 72-day marriage to retired basketball player Kris Humphries, leaving the tabloids buzzing for more, and her failed marriage to rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

We saw Kourtney give birth to her three children and her ex-husband Scott Disick’s infidelity and erratic behaviours, which were staple points in the first few seasons (all to Kourtney’s downfall, for the record).

Audiences watched Khloe and Lamar Odom’s four-year marriage fall apart and her tumultuous relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children.

Audiences witnessed Kendall become the highest-paid model in the fashion world. We watched Kylie blossom from a shy, insecure 14-year-old to a makeup mogul turned mom and model. We cannot forget Kris, the matriarch of it all, who became the “momager” we know and love today.

The KarJenner family are nothing short of an interesting bunch, but with power and stardom, people become bored of the same script. The constant fighting, breakups, and lack of awareness of public issues have left the once-relatable family falling from grace. The show’s once heartfelt, comedic and close-knit family trope has dwindled in the last few seasons.

Critics have noticed that Rob and Kourtney have become distant from the spotlight concerning their families. In 2022, when Kourtney Kardashian was interviewed on the Not Skinny but Fat podcast, she said that Khloe and her no longer shared a close relationship.

In a 2018 Cosmopolitan interview, Kourtney said that Khloe and Kim’s bond grew closer after they were both expecting their daughters True and Chicago that year, “I just felt like they really bonded like they were going through the same things.”

Since then, the relationship between the three sisters has dwindled, with Kourtney and Kim not agreeing on their different lifestyles regarding motherhood and career decisions. One of their biggest on-screen fights was during season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kim said Kourtney doesn’t work as hard as her other siblings. The fight went from verbal to physical, and Khloe had to break them up.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians eventually ended in 2021 after 20 seasons. The sisters claimed they wanted to focus more on their personal lives and businesses, but just a year later, they launched another show, The Kardashians on Hulu (which can be watched on Disney+ for those who don’t have Hulu).

The show is in its fifth season, but it just doesn’t seem to stick with viewers, and the end might be drawing near for the reality stars. Radar Online reports that the show might get cancelled, “Kris wants the show to go on forever, but the economic realities of the streaming world are creeping up on her.”

The Kardashians have become out of touch with reality. Whatever relatable factor they once had has faded as they have become richer and more famous. Their businesses seem like cash grabs, and the storylines are played out, almost predictable. I think it might truly be the end for the KarJenner Reality TV Show empire.