The Jonas Brothers Just Took Toronto Back to 2008!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Jonas Brothers said they were bringing the Burnin’ Up Tour back, and they really meant it. During their Toronto performance on Sept. 28, the brothers revived songs they haven’t performed live since 2008, turning the concert into a time capsule for fans who grew up with their Disney Channel-era music.

The brothers brought some of their greatest hits back to life, including Camp Rock classics in the very city where the Disney Channel original movie was filmed 18 years ago.

The Jonas Brothers hit the stage in Toronto this September at the RBC Amphitheatre (formerly Budweiser Stage), taking fans through nearly every era of their music and performing the songs that shaped them as a band.

I was lucky enough to experience the night firsthand, and if I had to describe it in one word: nostalgic.

The Toronto air was still warm, and the sold-out stadium was packed with fans who seemed to know the words to every single song. The crowd was dressed to the nines, with sparkles, vintage jeans, T-shirts, and cowboy hats decorated with the boys’ names. The energy throughout the stadium was even better than I expected. Everyone was ready to sing along to their favourite throwbacks, from parents reliving their teenage years to young kids discovering the Jonas Brothers for the first time.

The setlist included songs from almost all of the brothers’ albums, along with Nick and Kevin’s solo songs and even a classic DNCE hit. The stage was literally burnin’ up with insane pyrotechnics and multiple outfit changes, with the brothers paying homage to some of their most iconic tour looks throughout the years.

It’s clear that these boys are not afraid to embrace their past, even the embarrassing, angsty, and very 2000s eras. And honestly, that’s exactly what fans came for.

The throwback experience didn’t stop at the music. The merch stand was packed with items designed to make longtime fans feel nostalgic, from classic T-shirts featuring the brothers’ faces to hoodies with “Red Dress” printed across them and hats that read, “I’m Shane Gray for crying out loud.” They clearly know exactly what their fans want.

The merchandise may be pricey, as concert merch tends to be, but if you’re looking for a keepsake from a night this special, some of the pieces are definitely worth taking home.

Before You Go Burnin’ Up

Have I convinced you to get tickets for the Jonas Brothers yet? I hope so, because the brothers are still on tour.

If you’re heading to their show, here’s what you need to know before you go:

First, listen to the setlist Most music apps have playlists featuring the songs the boys perform on tour, so give yourself a refresher before the concert. Memorize the lyrics to your favourite songs and practice your dance moves, because there’s no doubt you’ll be dancing the night away. If you’re planning on getting floor tickets, arrive early Jonas Brothers fans are determined, and many will line up early in hopes of getting as close to the stage as possible. Try to get there before the opener to secure your spot and don’t be afraid to make friends in the crowd! Bring your wallet and eat beforehand Concert food and drinks can be expensive, so you definitely don’t want to be hungry or thirsty while rocking out to your favourite band. Research the opener Get familiar with the opening artist’s music before the show and make sure to show them some love. You never know when you might discover your next favourite artist. Plan your outfit wisely Wear all the sparkles and rep your favourite brother, but make sure you’re comfortable. A good pair of shoes is essential when you’re going to be dancing for hours. Use the bathroom before the boys come on While the show does have an intermission, it’s also one of the busiest times to make a bathroom run. Save yourself the stress and go beforehand. Most importantly, have fun. Take your pictures, sing as loudly as you want and wear the outfit you’ve been planning for weeks, but don’t forget to put your phone down every once in a while and actually experience the moment. After all, the Jonas Brothers have spent years creating music that has grown up alongside their fans. Getting to hear those songs live again, surrounded by thousands of people who remember exactly where they were when they first heard them, is what makes the Burnin’ Up All Over Again Tour feel like so much more than a concert.

It’s a trip back in time and Toronto was more than ready to go along for the ride.