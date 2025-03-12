The Importance Of Taking A Break During Your Studies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

What’s your study schedule like when you have midterms? It’s probably hectic.

Some days, I spend up to eight hours studying and reviewing my notes just because I feel the need to keep up with lectures and maintain my GPA.

When I started my first year at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), I began to grind, reviewing my notes before my lecture and after to memorize what the professor taught. Every week, I felt that I had to complete something, whether the task was an assignment, a quiz, or a project.

Midway through that first semester, I realized I was having difficulties. The early mornings and late nights constantly meant that I wasn’t getting enough sleep. I would wake up tired and walk to my lecture, barely even paying attention in class. And on some days, I would come home with a migraine and blame it on the coffee that I chose to purchase.

Although I finished the semester with a high GPA, I asked myself: Was it worth all of the stress just for a 4.0?

This semester, I decided that sacrificing my sleep and health for a high GPA was simply not worth it.

Instead of staying up late to study, I complete my assignments and tasks as soon as they are assigned. This allows me to keep on track with my work and study for other courses and exams. And when I know that exams are right around the corner, I opt to study more efficiently. After classes, I review my notes and write them down to remember them better. On days I feel very exhausted, I remind myself that I should take a break.

Even if there’s a midterm the next day, as students, we shouldn’t pressure ourselves to study just because we want the result. Instead, we should create sustainable habits and remind ourselves that we have plenty of time to study.

A popular misconception about studying is that the more hours you study, the more knowledge you’ll retain. However, the misconception is more than just a myth: you may be able to obtain more information in a one-hour session compared to a three-hour session, depending on your level of focus and strategy, according to the Learning Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

So when it comes to studying, we should learn to take breaks — long sessions may not be the best for us.

It’s okay to be comfortable and study in short sessions. Taking short breaks in between sessions is helpful to clear your head and redirect your focus on the next concept.

Your health and mental state are more important than a number on your transcript. Other opportunities will come your way and you’ll have plenty of opportunities to redeem yourself.

As midterm season finishes up, remember to take it easy. Do the best you can. And remember — whenever you’re feeling unwell, take a break.