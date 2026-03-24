The Importance of Live Music: A Personal Reflection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it’s at a stadium or a dingy Toronto dive bar, it’s pretty common for me to be at any live music event I catch wind of. The genre really doesn’t matter—I’m there for the energy.

I fell head over heels in love with live music as a gangly teen who could only attend all-ages shows, and I’ve been exploring the Toronto music scene ever since.

I love making a whole event out of a show—getting all dressed up with my outfit and makeup, seeing friends, and grabbing food and drinks before or after the show. It’s nice having a night that breaks up the often repetitive monotony of my day-to-day life.

The experience of being in a room full of people all feeling the same bass line and belting the same lyrics is one of my favourite feelings ever. It’s magical every time, regardless of whether it’s in a room of 50,000 or only 20.

I seriously can’t overstate how much community and support I’ve found at shows. I’ve met the coolest people who have become genuine friends of mine, and the overall camaraderie at shows is unlike anything else.

Even the hardcore and heavier music shows that might be intimidating at first are so welcoming.

Fall down in the middle of the mosh pit? Everyone around you is stopping to pull you back up within the second.

Someone giving you a hard time? People will immediately jump to protect you. I’ve seen it all firsthand.

It’s been unfortunate watching the Ticketmaster monopoly form over the past few years. With concert ticket prices soaring, many fans are being priced out of the enjoyment of seeing their favourite artists live.

While I also love going to large arena and stadium shows, I can’t justify paying hundreds of dollars for a single night of fun, no matter how much I love the artist. And unfortunately, I’ve spoken to so many people who feel the exact same way.

As concerts and other live events become “luxury sports,” I find more and more people (myself included) turning to their city’s local music scene for a live show on a night out — which is something I love to see, as a person who’s been following the Toronto music scene for years!

Local Toronto places, like Dina’s Tavern, The Cameron House, The Rex Jazz and Blues Bar, and so many others, showcase incredible local artists, often for little to no cover charge. Toronto is so rich in talent and innovation, and I absolutely love that these spots offer a platform for emerging artists to showcase their work.

So for your next concert night, try someplace local.