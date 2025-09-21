The Hope of Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has always carried a beautifully strange energy. On one hand, it makes you want to accomplish so many things. On the other hand, the season’s changes can leave you feeling lazy. Strange, isn’t it?

Many people see September and the fall season as a sign that the year is nearly over— just three months left until the new year. That often brings the thought that there is not enough time to achieve the goals set earlier.

But here is my controversial opinion— FALL IS NOT THE END, IT’S A FRESH BEGINNING!

Think about what fall brings: cool breezes, refreshment, and a sense of quiet renewal. Those last months of the year carry far more energy, hope, and possibility than we often realize.

For me, fall is the season of creation and new beginnings. Watching the leaves change colour and descend reminds me that they will soon regrow— just like our goals and dreams. Even if some plans don’t work out, it does not mean they’re gone forever. They can return stronger, reshaped, and more aligned with who we are becoming.

Here’s the real question— when you set goals, were you flexible about how they might unfold?

Nature teaches us this lesson well. Leaves don’t just fall in an instant. They shift through stages—changing colour, holding on delicately, then finally letting go when it’s time. All while trusting the process that new leaves will come in spring.

Our goals deserve the same patience and flexibility. If the year hasn’t gone as planned, it does not mean you’ve failed.

Maybe you simply need to break your bigger goals into smaller, more doable tasks— or perhaps it’s time to make space for new goals! This can absolutely include small ones you’ve always wanted to try but never made time for.

Fall is an invitation to reflect, let go of what no longer serves you, and open space for what’s next. Sometimes, those small adjustments can lead to magnificent results!

Just like trees do not cling to their leaves forever, we too can embrace fall as a season to rest and reimagine our goals.

Here is how I see it:

I start by pausing and reflecting. Asking which goals still spark excitement and which ones feel like heavy branches you’ve been carrying for too long. Let the unnecessary ones fall— they weren’t a waste, they just created a space for what is next.

Next, I try breaking things down. Instead of carrying the pressure of one huge dream, I turn it into smaller steps that actually fit into the rhythm of these last few months. It’s kind of like planting in the fall— it might sound strange to say we can ‘plant’ in this season, but remember, we’re talking about goals here. Trust me, small efforts now can grow into something fulfilling later.

Be flexible, too. Not everything will happen the way you first imagined it. Some goals will shift or look different, just like leaves changing colours before they drop. That change isn’t failure— it’s simply part of the process.

And maybe, add in a fall goal. Something light and fresh— finally reading that book, trying a new recipe every week, or signing up for a short class. Little joys like that can spark momentum in surprising ways.

Most of all, celebrate the progress you do make. Whether it’s finishing a major task or simply clearing space for a new one, it all counts. Trust the process, just as leaves trust nature— because letting go almost always makes room for something better.