The Gothic Cinema Revival 

It is often said that history repeats itself. From bizarre fashion trends to pop culture phenomena resurfacing, it is no secret that the past holds lessons for the present.

Although it may take a few decades or, in this case, centuries, we as a society are constantly finding new ways to revive old themes.

The term “Gothic” has endured a cultural discourse throughout history. Originating in the mid-12th century, it was initially used to characterize a style of architecture in Western Europe. However, the term’s meaning has far exceeded structural design, as it now relates to a subculture centred on a specific aesthetic.

Although the world we live in today feels vastly different than the mid-12th century, the revival of Gothic themes is at the forefront of contemporary storytelling.

For some time now, the media has strayed away from adapting classic literature, with the intent of exploring new, modern ideas.

However, recent releases like Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu are proof that audiences will always be drawn to a timeless tale.

So, after years of cheesy dramas and oddly specific romcoms, I found myself asking: Why are storytellers reverting back to these classic narratives?

After immersing myself in the world of recent Gothic cinema, I can confidently say the surge in the genre is far beyond a passing trend, but rather a revival that reflects our evolving society.

For instance, the most recent adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein gained over 33 million viewers after its initial release on Netflix. The film features breathtaking performances from Oscar Issac (Victor Frankenstein) and Jacob Elordi (The Creature).

Given that the film is a page-to-screen adaptation, its success highlights how classic literature can be reenvisioned for modern audiences.

Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation highlights how modern Gothic cinema has shifted its focus from recurring monsters and villains to more emotionally resonant characters and experiences.

Regardless of any stylistic changes, the predominant themes in Gothic cinema have remained the same. Contemporary adaptations are continuing to portray feelings of isolation, abandonment, and psychological ambiguity, which is why filmmakers are reaching audiences today.

Regardless of your genre of choice, Gothic stories make for thrilling, immersive experiences. These long, winter months are the perfect time to dive into a Gothic tale, old or new.