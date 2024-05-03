The Girls’ Trip Takes on Spain: 8 Things To Do in Barcelona

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Still deciding on the “it spot” for this summer’s girls’ trip? I would encourage you to look into the beautiful city of Barcelona in Spain. The young and vibrant scene boasted by the city is a must-see for women in their ‘20s.

Thrilling nightlife

As expected, Barcelona’s nightlife definitely delivers. For those who want to dance ‘till the sun comes up, Opium Nightclub is the place for you. Equipped with dancers, two floors, a terrace, and a huge DJ stand, the mix of hip-hop music and a youthful crowd makes for an exhilarating night out. As an added bonus, it’s located on the Barceloneta boardwalk overlooking the beach, which is great for sunsets and sunrises!

refreshing brunches

For the girlies who love that early morning, refreshing, and aesthetically pleasing breakfast at a cute cafe, you’re in the right place. Barcelona is filled with cafes and places to stop for a quick bite at every corner. Pro tip: Billy Brunch serves the best breakfast/hangover food!

La Sagrada Familia

Ready for some monumental sightseeing? Pay a visit to one of the most beautiful cathedrals in the world, La Sagrada Familia. It’s absolutely massive, with such intricate architectural designs. It originally began construction in 1882 and is still undergoing work today! The final touches are set to be finished in 2026, making it the largest unfinished Catholic church in the world.

Arc de Triomf

While you’re at it, take a leisurely walk to the Arc de Triomf. This is an astonishing arc that was built to originally act as a gateway to the first World’s Fair hosted by Spain in 1888. The monument’s shape and sculptural design were groundbreaking for its time, and it has since become one of Barcelona’s most iconic landmarks, much like the iconic one in Paris.

kiss of freedom

For all the ladies coupled up, the Kiss of Freedom would surely be a highlight of your trip. Missing your partner a little extra while away? It is said that anyone who visits this romantic tourist attraction is meant to receive good luck in their relationship. This beautiful photo-mosaic is a hidden gem that lies in a corner of Plaça d’Isidre Nonell, which is located in the Gothic Quarter. The big mosaic picture of two lips kissing is actually made up of tiny photographs that, in their own way, represent moments of freedom. It was made thanks to the voluntary contributions of thousands of Barcelona citizens who have donated their own photos that describe the maximum love and freedom in their lives.

Casa Batlló

Casa Batlló is known as the house of bones, as the entire exterior and interior are made to look almost skeleton-like, featuring balconies designed as skulls and infrastructure that looks as if huge bones are holding it up. This exquisite building covered in colourful ceramic glaze and fragments of broken glass is in the centre of Barcelona, which never fails to garner the attention of people passing by. It was designed by architect Antoni Gaudí and is considered one of his many masterpieces.

Park Güell

If you’re not already blown away yet at what this vibrant city has to offer, then you haven’t heard about Park Güell which contains the most amazing mosaic architecture that you will ever come across. Antoni Gaudí created a park full of gardens and nature-inspired architecture that is entirely composed of colourful mosaic pieces. Upon entering the park, you will find multiple terrains to walk through, with mosaic pieces everywhere you look! From the balconies to the ceilings, walls, and objects, you will be surrounded by this stunning historic art.

