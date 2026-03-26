The Brunette Bombshell: TVs Most Iconic Women that Defined Our Generation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For decades, television crowned the blonde as the main character, but the girls we actually obsessed over were always the brunettes. Smarter, sharper, and infinitely more memorable, these characters didn’t just support the story… They were the story.

Television has always loved a blonde lead. From early sitcoms to teen dramas, the “it-girl” was often written as the golden-haired heroine audiences were expected to admire. Yet when we look back at the shows we truly cared about, the characters we quoted, dressed like, and defended online, they were almost always brunettes.

Think Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, and Pretty Little Liars. The characters who defined these series weren’t just sidekicks; they were the scene-stealers. They were complicated, ambitious, dramatic, witty—and sometimes a little ruthless—and that’s exactly why they lasted.

For years, brunette characters were cast in supporting roles or overlooked in favour of the traditional blonde protagonist. But in reality, they carried the emotional depth of the shows. They were the strategists, the overachievers, the sarcastic best friends, and the girls with actual personality. From Blair Waldorf’s razor-sharp confidence to Rory Gilmore’s intelligence and drive, these characters shaped how a generation understood friendship, ambition, and girlhood.

This is our official appreciation era. We’re embracing the natural brunette and celebrating the women on screen who made being smart, funny, hardworking, and a little dramatic feel powerful.

So let’s talk about the 15 most iconic brunette bombshells in TV history.

Blair Waldorf — Gossip Girl

Blair Waldorf redefined the brunette archetype by proving intelligence could be glamorous. She wasn’t the sweet protagonist audiences were used to rooting for; she was ambitious, strategic, and unapologetically competitive. Blair’s power came from her mind, she planned, schemed, and always stayed ten steps ahead. Yet beneath the headbands and designer coats was vulnerability, insecurity, and a desperate need to be chosen. That emotional complexity made her unforgettable. Blair showed television viewers that femininity and authority could coexist, and that a girl could be dramatic, meticulous, and intimidating, while still deeply relatable. She made brunette women the standard for wit, control, and social dominance on teen television.

Rory Gilmore — Gilmore Girls

Rory Gilmore challenged the idea that the most desirable girl on television had to be loud, flashy, or rebellious. Her appeal was her intelligence. She loved books, school, and journalism, and ambition was central to her identity rather than a flaw. Rory represented the academically driven brunette — thoughtful, curious, and emotionally perceptive. Viewers saw a girl whose power came from knowledge and dedication instead of popularity. She normalized introversion and sensitivity on screen, proving quiet confidence could be just as captivating as charisma. Rory shaped a generation of viewers who began associating brunette women with intellect, discipline, and independence — rather than simply being the best friend to someone else’s story.

Brooke Davis — One Tree Hill

Although Brooke Davis began as the stereotypical party girl, she evolved into one of television’s most emotionally layered characters. This unlikely transformation defined her as one of the most impactful brunette representations. Beneath the fashion, confidence, and humor was resilience, loyalty, and a deep fear of not being loved. Brooke showed that femininity and ambition were not opposites, but go hand in hand, especially shown through her balancing a fashion empire with maintaining her strong friendships and personal growth. She made vulnerability powerful rather than weak. Her character shifted the brunette image from sarcastic sidekick, to the emotional center of the story. Brooke represented the idea that growth, self-worth, and chosen family could define a woman more than popularity ever could.

Alex Russo — Wizards of Waverly Place

Alex Russo brought sarcasm and rebellion to the Disney Channel heroine. She was messy, lazy, witty, and completely uninterested in being perfect, and audiences loved her for it. Alex rejected the expectation that girls had to be responsible role models at all times. Instead, she made mistakes, broke rules, and learned lessons on her own terms. Her humor and confidence made her feel authentic to young viewers growing up. Alex normalized the flawed female protagonist, proving girls didn’t need to be polished to be lovable. She helped define the brunette TV girl as clever, chaotic, and self-assured, someone who could be both comedic relief and the heart of the show.

Topanga Lawrence — Boy Meets World

Topanga Lawrence ( the best hair in television) introduced the world to a different kind of TV girl — deeply intelligent, principled, and emotionally mature. She wasn’t written to be the popular girl, but became iconic because of her individuality. Topanga valued education, self-respect, and independence, often acting as the moral compass of the series. She challenged traditional gender roles by being academically ambitious and unapologetically opinionated. Rather than softening her personality for likability, the show allowed her to stay strong-willed. Topanga showed audiences that femininity didn’t require passivity. She helped redefine brunette women as thoughtful leaders, girls whose strength came from conviction, empathy, and confidence in their own beliefs.

Elena Gilbert — The Vampire Diaries

Elena Gilbert embodied emotional depth in a genre often driven by spectacle. She was compassionate, self-sacrificing, and constantly forced to make impossible decisions. Unlike earlier heroines, her strength wasn’t physical dominance but emotional endurance. Elena carried grief, responsibility, and moral conflict while remaining empathetic. She represented the caring brunette lead whose kindness was not weakness but bravery. Her relationships, friendships, and choices grounded a supernatural story in human emotion. Elena helped shift television toward more emotionally complex female protagonists and reinforced the idea that brunette characters could be both romantic leads and narrative anchors. Can’t forget to mention he brunette doppelganger, Katherine Peirce, known best for being a survivor and the evil opposite to the lead Elena.

Jackie Burkhart — That ’70s Show

Jackie Burkhart was dramatic, vain, loud, and completely self-aware — and that was exactly her charm. She embraced femininity without apology. Jackie loved fashion, attention, and romance, but she also demanded respect and loyalty from everyone around her. Over time, she grew into her independence, proving she was more than a stereotype. Her humor and confidence made her a standout character rather than a supporting one. Jackie helped redefine the “girly girl” as powerful rather than shallow. She showed brunette women could be glamorous, emotional, and commanding while still being hilarious and endearing. Her character development was one to remember from being the dumb girlfriend being cheated on by her boyfriend to not being reliant on a man and making her own mark in the friendgroup.

Miley Stewart — Hannah Montana

Miley Stewart, known as the other half of the iconic Hannah Montana, really captured the experience of growing up and balancing identity. Living a double life, she represented the pressure teenage girls felt between who they were and who they were expected to be. Miley was awkward, impulsive, and honest about her mistakes, which made her relatable. She showed vulnerability on a platform often built around perfection. Her character normalized confusion, insecurity, and change as real parts of adolescence. Miley helped audiences redefine brunette heroines as a relatable character through their navigation of friendships, family, and self-discovery—rather than idealized role models.

Aria Montgomery — Pretty Little Liars

Aria Montgomery brought artistic individuality to the teen drama world. She was creative, expressive, and stylistically unique, using fashion and writing as extensions of her personality. Aria represented the introspective brunette — observant, emotional, and perceptive. While surrounded by mystery and chaos, she remained deeply connected to her relationships and feelings. Her presence emphasized self-expression and individuality rather than conformity. Aria helped define brunettes in television as imaginative and emotionally complex female characters, whose creativity and sensitivity made them stand out rather than fade into the background.Although there were more then one core brunette of Pretty Little Liars, Aria was undoubtedly the fans most memorable, probably from her emotional depth that fans connect with.

Belly Conklin — The Summer I Turned Pretty

Belly Conklin represented the transitional period of girlhood rarely shown on television. Her story focused on self-confidence, changing friendships, and first love. She wasn’t instantly confident or socially dominant — viewers instead watched her grow into herself. Belly’s relatability defined her impact, she captured insecurity, hope, and the desire to be seen. Her character showed that coming-of-age stories don’t require perfection to resonate. Belly helped modern audiences connect brunette characters with authenticity, emotional honesty, and the complicated process of becoming an adult. Even though the show focused on the love triangle between Belly and the Fisher boys, the show also shows growth in belly’s maturity through the years finding herself in the later season taking to the time without a boy setting a strong example for female viewers.

Gretchen Wieners — Mean Girls (TV cultural iconography)

Gretchen Wieners (even though she’s in a movie) had to be included. As the only brunette in The Plastic’s, she embodied social hierarchy and insecurity in teenage life. She desperately wanted belonging and approval, reflecting the pressures many girls experienced in friendship dynamics. While often serving as a comic relief, her character revealed how status and validation shaped identity. Gretchen showed that vulnerability could exist — even within popularity. She helped portray brunette girls not just as confident leaders, but also as emotionally dependent individuals navigating peer culture. Her character highlighted the social anxiety behind high school cliques and made her unexpectedly relatable.

Cleo Sertori — H2O: Just Add Water

Cleo Sertori represented sensitivity and empathy. Unlike bold or outspoken heroines, she was cautious, caring, and emotionally intuitive. Her gentleness became a strength rather than a weakness, particularly as she adapted to responsibility and change. As the only brunette in the main trio of the show she was the charter many young brunette girls looked up to and favored. Compared to her other mermaid friends Cleo showed a more reserved and scared side to a charter that viewers really connected with. Cleo showed that bravery didn’t always look dramatic; sometimes it meant protecting friendships and facing fears quietly. She helped establish the brunette archetype as nurturing and emotionally intelligent, someone who held the group together rather than leading it loudly.

Summer Roberts — The O.C.

Summer Roberts evolved from the comic relief into one of the show’s strongest personalities. Initially presented as a shallow popular girl, she grew into a passionate, outspoken, and socially aware character. Her humor, confidence, and emotional loyalty made her a standout. Summer challenged the assumption that femininity and intelligence were opposites. She proved growth could redefine identity, and that popularity didn’t exclude depth. Summer helped solidify the brunette TV girl as both charismatic and compassionate. Summer represents one of the most memorable brunette female leads of the 2000s redefining the popular girl stereotype alongside One Tree Hill’s Brooke Davis.

Eleven — Stranger Things

Eleven redefined the female hero. Quiet and reserved, she communicated more through action than dialogue. Although her telekinetic powers provided her with a literal strength, it was her emotional journey that resonated with audiences. Eleven learned friendship, trust, and identity after isolation and trauma. She showed vulnerability alongside strength, proving heroism didn’t require confidence or neurotypical social skills. Eleven reshaped the perception of brunette characters as protectors and protagonists, not side characters. She demonstrated that power and sensitivity could exist together. Throughout the series it showed how Eleven demonstrated her strength with her sacrifices for her friends and family not letting anything stand her way.

Jessica Day — New Girl