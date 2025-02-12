The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

I’ve always hated goodbyes. They carry an unbearable finality, a reminder that something meaningful is slipping away. No matter how small, endings have always left me with a heavy heart.

Whether I’m leaving a place, a person, or a chapter of my life, the emotions tied to an end are often a complex mix of sadness, nostalgia, and anticipation. The heaviness of saying goodbye has surfaced in various moments of my life — whether it was leaving a loved one behind, parting ways with a place that held special memories, or even stepping away from a familiar routine. Each one carries a weight that’s hard to shake off.

Nearing the end of my undergraduate studies, this feeling has resurfaced more intensely than ever. The idea of leaving behind the academic world after nearly two decades brings a mix of emotions. I’ve spent my entire life in school and thinking of stepping away from the familiar structure feels both exhilarating and daunting. What does life look like without the deadlines, assignments, and the sense of purpose that academia provides?

The thought of leaving it all behind actually terrifies me. School has been my constant, a defining part of my identity. How do you say goodbye to something that has shaped so much of who you are?

I’m trying to remind myself that this transition is not unlike other moments of change I’ve experienced — whether it was saying goodbye to family members before embarking on a trip or leaving a place that felt like home. Each of these moments, while unique, share a piece of thread: the bittersweetness of leaving familiarity to embrace what’s to come.

There’s always a sense of loss that comes with endings, but they force reflection on what’s been gained — I know I certainly did when it came to my past goodbyes.

The act of leaving something behind is rarely simple. It’s a process that involves both grief and growth. Goodbyes force us to confront the reality of change, and while uncomfortable, it’s also necessary for progress. The end of one chapter often marks the beginning of another, and that in itself is a reminder that change is a constant, even if it’s hard to accept (so so so hard to accept).

As I prepare for what comes post-graduation, I’m learning to embrace the emotions that come with goodbyes. While it’s difficult to leave behind the familiar, I’m excited for the opportunities ahead. Each goodbye is a step toward something new, and every ending is a chance to start fresh.