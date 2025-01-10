The Art of Romanticizing Your Commute, From A Commuter Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

For many students at Toronto Metropolitan University, the daily journey to and from campus is a familiar routine. You might find yourself struggling with the eternal debate: to commute or to skip class, all in an effort to avoid traveling to campus. Luckily, Toronto can be a bustling city with many sights to explore. Commuting to school doesn’t have to be a mundane, day-to-day task, but an exciting journey – it’s time to romanticize your commute to campus. Here’s how.

Pick the Perfect Playlist

The music you listen to on the road can make your commute more magical and even cinematic. Listen to songs that fit the vibe of the day, the sights, the smells, the tastes, music that represents all of the senses to really romanticize life as it is in that moment. The right playlist can make you feel like you’re in a movie where you are the main character!

Ideal Time To THink

With a busy semester and full schedule, your commute is the perfect opportunity for reflection, turning a stressful chore into a journey with intention and purpose. What better time to practice mindfulness and contemplation than when you’re alone with your thoughts? Your commute can become your safe space, where you can process your thoughts and emotions without the stresses of life.

Let Your Curiosity Wander

Your commute isn’t just the train you ride on or the car you drive to campus. Your commute is a journey filled with sights and sounds. Make the most out of your commute by visiting places you haven’t been before. You may have seen one cafe you always pass by that seems like the perfect study spot. You may pass by a park you’ve seen time and time again, but haven’t stepped one foot on. Whatever catches your eye, just be curious! This is your chance to be explorative and embrace this journey. You may be surprised by what is hidden in your daily route to campus.

By shifting the way you view your commute, you can turn this mundane task into an opportunity to indulge in the simple things in life. So, next time you commute to campus, embrace your travels, have fun, and don’t rush. You never know what you’re missing out on.