The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

New York: A gleaming city that has managed to capture the hearts and attention of many.

From the yellow taxi cabs and charming apartments to the overflowing, quaint streets with threads of people in a city bursting at its seams — it seems to be the place to be, the desired destination in America, attracting 65 million tourists last year. The allure is palpable.

Films about the city, too many to name, rarely fail to showcase the glamorous high-rises and the classy brick-walled apartments. With its famous streets and museums, the libraries and bookstores, cafes and coffee shops — its reputation is colossal.

It reaches far and wide; it even made me long to gallivant the giant city and see the classic spots, explore all the little streets, and find filming locations of my favourite shows. I don’t know if it lives up to it, but in my mind, it does. I cannot fathom it failing my expectations. I wonder why this city has managed to charm everyone who’s been and even those who haven’t.

People from all over wear Yankees hats, and the white logo represents the fashion trend or a small connection to the city. Perhaps it’s because we recognize that there is a sort of attraction to be associated with the glamour of New York. Some, including myself, have never watched a game before.

Whenever someone posts about their trip to New York, it’s almost like a big check off a giant worldwide communal to-do list — a shared, needed experience.

Aafia Khan had been wanting to visit the Big Apple since high school. Now a university student, her first visit to New York was in October last year. When she arrived, her first stop was in Times Square. “I was giddy. Smiling the whole time. Like this is New York City,” said Khan.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” she said. “But the vibes were there.”

Walking the streets of Dumbo, Brooklyn sitting on a bench and soaking it all in, were moments that she had been waiting for.

The idea of city life isn’t for everyone, as some prefer the quieter atmosphere of the country over the hustle and bustle of a big city.

“My mom didn’t get it, and one of my friends doesn’t like New York at all because she doesn’t like a very busy city life,” said Khan. But for her, the expectations she had were met.

Of course, it isn’t the perfect city. Like any place, there are pros and cons, such as the stories of abnormally large rats and violence on the subway, amongst other crimes and unfriendly exchanges. What most people tend to do is put the pros over the cons. When romanticism takes the forefront of our perceptions, reality can become less prevalent.

For those who live in New York, there are harder realities, such as income, as it’s known to be quite a pricey place to live. According to a study by SmartAsset, for a single person to live comfortably in New York City, they would be required to make $66.62 in hourly wages. The average rent is around $3,900 per month, according to Apartments.com.

Loneliness, despite the city being a place full of people, is also a common feeling there. More than half of New Yorkers report feeling loneliness at least some of the time, according to NYC Health. But what we see online says differently as New Yorkers showcase their day-to-day lives, always dressed to some degree of fashion, going to those niche coffee shops and running into so and so celebrities.

Romanticism surrounds New York City. In all its glamour, no matter the downsides, it still sits at the epicentre of all attraction, taking the form of some allure that can’t truly be placed.