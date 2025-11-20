Sudan’s Hidden War on Women: It’s Time for Global Solidarity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: This story mentions sexual violence, rape and sexual assault.

“The scale and brutality of violations in Sudan are beyond anything we’ve previously seen… At this point, it truly feels like this war is being fought on the bodies of women and girls. What’s happening to us is beyond what most people can imagine,” explained Huda, a Sudanese survivor of sexual violence.

Sudan’s ongoing war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023, is bearing the heaviest and most despicable burdens on the women of Sudan through loss, displacement, and sexual violence. The international community’s silence enables this.

The SAF and the RSF

After Sudan’s longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir, was overthrown in 2019, two military leaders shared power: General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the national army (SAF), and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The two sides never fully trusted each other. The RSF, once part of the notorious Janjaweed militias from the Darfur war, which started in 2003, had grown powerful and wealthy. In 2023, a dispute over how to merge the RSF into the regular army turned violent. What began as a power struggle between generals quickly became a brutal war across Sudan. As a result of the conflict, civilians, especially women and girls, have been facing gender-based and sexual violence, a collapsed healthcare and education system, as well as food insecurity.

How Women are Targeted

As reported in the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, in Sudan, “the estimated 6.9 million women and girls at risk of sexual and gender-based violence are often affected by unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and untreated sexually transmitted infections.” Further, it is estimated that nearly 80% of hospitals in conflict areas are no longer functioning. As a result of this, there is an influx of maternal deaths as well as an absence of menstrual supplies, mental health support, and safe spaces.

Similar to many places, in Sudanese societies, rape and sexual violence carry deeply rooted shame, leading survivors to face rejection or blame from family or communities. Furthermore, many of the perpetrators belong to armed groups, like the RSF. Reporting an assault could lead to threats to the survivor’s life as well as their family. Many Sudanese women are traumatized by their unjust abuse and refuse to speak out due to shame, fear, and pain, especially when there are no guaranteed safe spaces to support them.

Women as Survivors

Although the war has created unimaginable living conditions for women, they have continued to resist and lead humanitarian efforts as well as grassroots activism to fight for their rights. Ikhlas, a women’s rights activist, helped establish an NGO to aid those who have been displaced due to the war. Her work ensured that women and children gained skills in protection awareness as well as support for those who faced harassment or abuse.

These women are not only survivors of violence but also agents of change, organizing relief for displaced families, documenting human rights abuses, and raising awareness both locally and internationally. From running makeshift clinics in camps to using social media to amplify Sudanese voices despite internet blackouts, they embody resilience and courage. Framing them solely as victims would ignore their strength and leadership; these women are shaping their communities and striving to reclaim their country’s future.

A Call to Global Solidarity

The crisis in Sudan demands more than sympathy; it calls for global solidarity. This means amplifying Sudanese women’s voices, supporting advocacy campaigns, and pressuring governments and the U.N. to hold perpetrators accountable. Practical steps include backing local, women-led organizations, ensuring humanitarian access to conflict zones, and pushing for justice for sexual and gender-based crimes.

Every action, whether donating, speaking out, or raising awareness, contributes to a movement that resists impunity and affirms women’s rights. Despite unimaginable hardship, Sudanese women continue to lead and fight for change. By standing with them, the world can turn silence into action and help shape a future defined by hope and resilience.