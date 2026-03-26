Steps to creating a messy bun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You wake up, and you see the clock. It reads 6:30 am. The sun is barely peaking through the mountains, but you know that it’s time to prepare for your lecture.

You grab your belongings and do your typical morning routine. But once you’re ready, you realize that you forgot one step: hair.

Today, you don’t feel like leaving your hair down. There are way too many baby strands poking through. So, you decide to grab a hair elastic and tie your hair into a bun.

Section off and grab all of your hair at the bottom, tie it up at the crown of your head, and hope it stays throughout the day. But as you’re tying your hair, you notice there are tons of flyaways and the bun feels loose.

We’ve all been there before, and no matter how many YouTube or Instagram tutorials try to convince us that tying a messy bun is simple, in reality, it’s far more complicated than we imagined. Sometimes, the bun doesn’t stay at the top of the head. And other times it looks too sleek or too messy.

Then, there’s the other case where the bun doesn’t look like a bun at all—it resembles some donut or bagel with a hole poking through. I’ve had that happen to myself multiple times, and I had to keep on redoing it.

But what is the quickest way to secure a messy bun?

Don’t sweat—here are some of the steps which have helped me.

Step 1: Grab a cute scrunchie

You can tighten a large amount of hair with a scrunchie. Simply because it’s larger than an elastic. And on top of that, scrunchies will also help to ensure that the bun does not look flat, especially after it’s tied up.

Step 2: Grab your hair and place it at the top of your head.

Ensure you don’t place it at the crown, but at the top.

Why? Your bun will naturally fall a bit because of gravity. If you place your bun at the top of your head, it will fall slightly towards the crown. But if you place your bun at the crown of the head, it will slightly fall towards the back, and perhaps, may end up on the nape of your neck.

Step 3: Secure your hair with the scrunchie

Now, it’s time to secure your hair at the top of your head with the scrunchie.

The trick here is to tie your scrunchie around the hair at least three times. The scrunchie should be secure at the bottom of the ponytail.

If there are any gaps between the scrunchie and the bottom of the ponytail, the hair will naturally fall. So to double-check, make sure you tighten the scrunchie by pulling your hair.

Take your time with this step.

Step 4: Loop your ponytail while securing the scrunchie

Think of this step as tying shoelaces. Before you tie the laces together, you create one strand as a loop.

Think of your hair this way, too. Now that you’ve secured your hair, tie your scrunchie around it again, but stop midway. This will create a mini loop in your hair similar to the attached photo below:

Step 5: Push down the looped hair in the ponytail and secure with a hair tie

Once you’re happy with the loop that you created, it is time to push the hair down to the base of the ponytail. Try your best to cover the scrunchie as much as possible. And when you’re satisfied with the result, tie the secured hair with an elastic.

Step 6: Use the leftover hair to cover the elastic

When you naturally tie your hair into a looped bun, you may notice a lot of hair left over from the bun.

If you notice you have a lot of leftover hair, use these strands to hide the hair elastic.

You can do this by wrapping them around the elastic in different directions. I like to ensure that one strand is wrapped counterclockwise and the other is wrapped clockwise. Then I’ll secure both strands beneath the elastic by wrapping them around it.

Definitely take your time with this step.

Step 7: You now have the perfect messy bun.

And there you have it! Now you have the perfect, secured messy bun that won’t budge for the whole entire day. I have tested these steps, and they worked every single time.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your scrunchie and a hair elastic, and start recreating the messy bun.