Sometimes, I find it quite hilarious that most comments I’ve gotten about being dark-skinned have come from people of my own race. I’ve always seen racism and colourism portrayed in the media as the old, conservative white demographic, but to say I’ve gotten the most brutal comments from my own community is incredibly ironic.

To preface, the South Asian community is not exclusive in the obsession with lighter skin; it’s safe to say that the majority of the world views light skin as superior, often stemming from Eurocentric beauty standards and colonialism. Despite an extremely prideful culture with a large population living abroad, the obsession with light skin is still as prevalent.

Where did it come from?

Although colonialism has strong roots in the prevalent colourism in South Asia, it isn’t where it all started.

The caste system, a social classification system in India, had existed long before colonialism.

Based on which level of this system you were placed in, you were faced with a different degree of worth and privileges. At the top of this hierarchy are Brahmins; this class consisted of Hindu priests, the wealthy, and generations of fair skin.

Dark skin is associated with lower castes and working undesirable laborious jobs. Colonialism just further amplified and used the caste system to their advantage, but colourism had existed in South Asia long before any white man stepped into the country.

Why does our community still value it?

I am Tamil, born and raised in Canada, with my parents coming from Sri Lanka. There is a large Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora across the world, specifically in North America and Europe, due to the Tamil Genocide. To say that colourism within our community had heightened due to the desire to assimilate would be an understatement. Now, fair skin had another privilege: the privilege of acceptance.

Of course, times have changed, and dark skin has become more accepted by the Western media specifically seen in the diversity in Hollywood. Yet, South Asian media has failed to keep up. Kollywood, the Tamil film industry based primarily in India, has produced cinematic masterpieces, yet it has failed to hire Tamil actors to play Tamil people; specifically Tamil actresses.

Over time, it has been socially acceptable to be a dark-skinned man, as seen in many mainstream Tamil actors who have seen global success. Yet, Tamil women have always been a second thought. Many actresses playing Tamil women are brought from North India or apply makeup to appear darker when needed.

The acceptance of dark-skinned men, and not women has further amplified the objectification of women. Lighter-skinned women are seen as prizes and a way to climb social ladders for men.

How have things changed?

The power of social media and the era of influencers have helped shift these perspectives. Many Tamil beauty influencers use their platforms to show how to work with dark skin and enhance our features. They have propelled their way into the mainstream media with brand campaigns and collaborations, showing that if we aren’t able to be seen in Western media, and South Asian Entertainment, then we will pave our own paths.

Although things are not perfect, and colourism is still prevalent within our culture and speech, the conversations around dark skin have shifted, and with more independent representation, the future is bright for dark-skinned South Asians.

