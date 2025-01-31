Slushy Noobz Bring Toronto To YouTube Fans Worldwide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

If one thing is certain about 2024 internet culture, it’s that it’s an ever-growing platform of absurdity filled with deep-fried memes, brain rot, and AI-generated videos.

Embracing this chaos is the Canadian duo that make up Slushy Noobz: Hamzah and Martin. Since their YouTube debut in May 2023, Slushy Noobz has quickly amassed a dedicated following, offering a mix of comedic over-edited gaming videos, vlogs, and mukbangs.

Before achieving the recognition they have now, Hamzah and Martin had both developed sizable followings through TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch. The two crossed paths after stumbling onto each other’s TikTok “for you” pages and subsequently connected over a shared fascination with the offbeat internet humour of today.

According to their “Draw My Life” video, Martin spent his whole life in Canada, moving from Edmonton to Ottawa, and then to Toronto. Hamzah’s journey is more complex. He moved to Canada from the U.S. at 17 due to concerns over his immigration status linked to his Yemeni heritage. After settling in Calgary, he took a bold leap and relocated to Toronto. It wasn’t until 2023, after meeting up several times in the city, that the two decided to launch a channel that would mark the beginning of their YouTube careers.

Reflecting on almost two years of their channel’s success, Hamzah explained to Dazed magazine that their content choices are simply, “whatever [they] feel and whatever comes to mind.”

What was initially a loose concept, their YouTube channel vision began to take shape when Martin proposed creating gaming videos. He explains that their content remains spontaneous, blending both old and new internet humour, which continues to thrive on their channel.

“We like memes that have been run into the ground, it just makes everything funnier,” Martin continues in the Dazed article.

Building off the success of their main YouTube channel, Slushy Noobz has launched a podcast titled Out of Character, perfectly reflecting the same spontaneity as their primary content.

Hamzah explains to Dazed, “I used to do a solo podcast once or twice a week, which then branched out to me and Martin around October last year. When I began on my own, I made the cardinal sin of starting with interviewing, which people often think is the easiest format when actually it’s the hardest. It takes a special kind of someone to open up to another person. I’m like a purist in podcasting.”

Their podcast discusses behind-the-scenes stories from their YouTube channel, internet culture, gaming trends, and their personal takes on current events. They also explore the evolution of memes, share anecdotes from their friendship, and occasionally invite guests to join the conversation.

Part of the Slushy Noobz appeal lies in their Toronto roots, from the “Hotel Sleepover Mukbang” video set against the Rogers Centre and CN Tower to their “Vietnamese food mukbang” video filmed in Chinatown, the duo showcases the city’s vibrant cultural identity.

Their video, “Bro Amazing 500K Special” shows the duo taking trick shots at Riverdale Park and exploring Greektown, while their “Going to the Carnival” video captured the excitement of the CNE. Even their “Halloween Mukbang” took viewers to Casa Loma’s Legends of Horror haunted walkthrough.

In an effort to further cement their Toronto identity, Slushy Noobz took their branding to the streets with two eye-catching billboards across the city. The first, located on Dundas Street West, featured a bold red message reading, “Ready for another virus? Here’s a hint. You’re Not. SlushyNoobz virus is sweeping the globe.” The provocative, pandemic-era humour and tone were sure to capture the attention of anyone walking past the sign.

Meanwhile, their second billboard, positioned diagonally across from the CN Tower on Front Street offered an alternative style. The sleek purple design, showcasing their rebranded “Slushy Noobz” logo, conveyed a more polished, professional side of their growing digital presence.

More recently, a fan-made lookalike contest took place at Grange Park in December. The competition brought together locals, highlighting the strong sense of connection and community Slushy Noobz has created with their fan base.

Slushy Noobz brings a homegrown charm to their high-energy content, often featuring recognizable Toronto landmarks — sometimes intentionally, sometimes by chance. This refreshing sense of familiarity not only resonates with fans in Toronto and Canada but also with a growing global audience.

Closing out 2024, Slushy Noobz has seen an impressive rise in subscriber count, views, and internet recognition with around 80,000 new subscribers per month according to SocialCounts.

As their breakthrough year on YouTube, Hamzah and Martin continue to leave fans eagerly anticipating what they have in store for the future.