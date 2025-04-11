Slaying In Style: The Fashion & Feminism Of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

In February, Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed she will reprise her role in the reboot of one of the most iconic shows of the ’90s, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
The show follows teenage girl Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), destined as the Chosen One to defend the world from vampires and demons while navigating through high school in the quaint town of Sunnydale.
The supernatural battles, emotional depth and teenage angst are perfectly captured in the soundtrack.
The show is a crowning moment in feminist television, featuring a protagonist who defies the regressive archetype of the “dumb blonde.” Buffy is a powerful, feminine, and strong-minded character, establishing her own path through demonstrations of bravery and self-acceptance.
Even today, her message is important because many of us can relate to the pressure of daunting expectations. Those timeless themes of strength and femininity are embodied in Buffy’s epic wardrobe, heavily inspired by the fashion trends of the ’90s.
In honour of the reboot, here are five ageless styles from the show:
- Leather jacket
-
Buffy is the queen of leather. This outfit features a long black leather jacket paired with a leopard print dress and thigh-high leather boots.
Edgy and versatile, leather jackets pair well with casual or dressy outfits.
- Suede skirt
-
Buffy wears a gorgeous long brown suede skirt with a velvety feel and large bedazzled imprinted flowers. The pairing with a slim dark cardigan is a good mix of casual and elegant with a vintage feel, perfect for crisp fall days.
- Lace Top
-
One of my favourite pieces of Buffy fashion is this white and purple lace top. Feminine and dreamy, the top is embroidered with intricate flower details and paired with a purple skirt. The scalloped neckline adds to the romantic and graceful outfit.
- Cozy sweater
-
Willow’s outfits are criminally underrated. She sports a soft pink v-neck sweater with white daisies running across the neckline, cuffs, and hem. She layers it over a floral skirt and sheer tights for a cozy and quirky look. It perfectly captures her cute and slightly eclectic style.
- Purple top
-
Last but definitely not least, this outfit is soft, stylish, and effortless. The purple top has a delicate sequin and beaded pattern with thin straps. Buffy matches it with beige pants and a dainty purple necklace.
As the reboot brings the iconic slayer back to the screen, it’s important to recognize the show extends beyond fighting monsters. The ’90s fashion is an impactful embodiment of Buffy’s empowering femininity and authenticity.