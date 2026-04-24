Significance of Emily Wilson’s Odyssey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emily Wilson’s translation of The Odyssey represents a paradigm shift in our understanding of one of the most important works of Western literature. Wilson’s work is historically significant since she was the first woman to translate the epic into English, but its significance extends well beyond that achievement. Her translation alters readers’ perceptions of Homer’s language and the moral values ingrained in the narrative.

The first line of Wilson’s translation, “Tell me about the complicated man,” is among its most striking features. The Greek word polutropos, which means “much turning,” is the source of the word she translated as “complicated.” For generations, male translators have chosen more positive interpretations of this word, such as “versatile,” “resourceful,” or “the man of twists and turns.” Odysseus’s bravery and intelligence are frequently highlighted in these versions. However, Wilson’s decision offers a more nuanced and critical perspective.

Odysseus is a man capable of savagery as well as a cunning hero attempting to return home. After all, he murders a group of young girls who are enslaved, in addition to the suitors vying for his wife Penelope’s hand in marriage, when he eventually arrives in Ithaca. Wilson doesn’t justify or soften these acts; instead, she lets their ferocity stay obvious and disturbing. By doing this, she opposes the long-standing inclination of translations to downplay or justify Odysseus’ actions.

Crucially, The Odyssey is not a feminist work in and of itself. Penelope is left behind, waiting and under constant pressure to remarry, while Odysseus traverses the world and exercises agency and authority. Her work, the never-ending weaving and unweaving of a burial shroud, is characterised by concealment and delay rather than advancement. Wilson draws attention to this disparity without trying to change the narrative. Rather, she reveals the highly patriarchal and hierarchical institutions that influence the story.

Small descriptive features that were frequently changed or omitted by earlier translators are expanded by this attention to language. Homer refers to Penelope’s hand as pachus, which means “thick,” as she opens the storeroom where Odysseus keeps his weapons—a moment that initiates the murder of the suitors. This is a problem, as Wilson points out in her translator’s introduction: women are not usually characterized as having “thick” or “fat” hands in contemporary culture.

Previous translators completely sidestepped the problem; Robert Fagles, for example, described Penelope’s “steady hand.” Wilson, on the other hand, gives the passage a more straightforward translation: “Her muscular, firm hand / picked up the ivory handle of the key.” Wilson maintains the body of the original rather than adhering to contemporary gender norms, enabling Penelope to exist outside of constrictive notions of femininity.

Her handling of enslaved individuals demonstrates this dedication to clarity in particular. Wilson clearly labels them as slaves, although previous translators have used euphemisms like “maids” or “nurses.” She calls the executed women “girls” in one especially terrifying scene, highlighting their vulnerability and youth. This language compels readers to face facts that were always there in the original text but were sometimes hidden in translation, rather than providing new meaning. Wilson herself has indicated that her intention is to highlight the moral conflicts already present in the poem rather than to force contemporary ideas on Homer.

Wilson’s translation also reevaluates how female characters are portrayed in the original text. Instead of being reduced to crude clichés, characters like Helen, Circe, and the Sirens are portrayed as nuanced and powerful people. However, instances of misogyny are not erased. Wilson chooses language that more closely resembles the original Greek, avoiding distortions that reflect subsequent cultural biases rather than Homer’s intended meaning, rather than exaggerating sexualized insults found in some earlier versions.

In the end, Emily Wilson’s Odyssey is significant because it is honest. Wilson illuminates the poem’s “complicated” moral universe by employing straightforward, modern language and avoiding the temptation to exalt its hero. Her translation challenges readers to analyze the poem attentively in order to recognise its cruelty as much as its genius.

Wilson does not make The Odyssey more heroic or cozy by doing this. She gives it more authenticity.