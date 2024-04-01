Scavenger Hunt in my Closet: What The Heck do I Wear?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Every time I open my closet, I see the same clothes I’ve been wearing for the last year and a half, plus a few new additions here and there. Although most of my clothes can be combined without repeating the same outfit, I still feel like I’m constantly wearing the same thing.

Not to make small talk, but the weather hasn’t been the greatest lately. I don’t know if I should wear a big jacket, a coat, or a hoodie. So, I decided to do some research and look for clothes I could use practically but also look good in at the same time.

However, the thing is, most of the time, making an outfit look good is based on accessories. I’ve found that putting on earrings or a different belt can make a huge difference in a simple outfit.

Currently, wearing a hoodie and a pair of sweatpants seems like the easiest way to go to school. Yet, I don’t want to get used to wearing my pyjamas every day.

Miu Miu, Acne Studios, and Jacquemus have recently been big inspirations for chain stores like Zara, Aritzia, and Massimo Dutti. As we know, brands like Dutti are known to carry an aesthetic that follows minimalist garments. Moreover, these brands have simple designs of garments that follow a specific colour scheme.

Here are some of my top clothing choices for this spring/summer:

1. Princess Diana wore it first: Jockey Caps

Jockey caps are back now more than ever! On a busy day, you could grab a cap and leave the house because you are not looking forward to getting ready and getting all Bella Hadid. However, comfortable is the new fashion (but make it classy). You can get these anywhere, even at the dollar store!

2. Thrift Shop visit in 3…2…1

Saving money is one of everyone’s favourite things. This spring and summer, people seem to love flowy outfits, too, so why not make it a combo? Long skirts and oversized T-shirts are a must this season. If you’re planning on following the trend of any vintage store that has ’90s garments or second-hand chains, you’ll be able to find them!

3. Let’s go to the beach, let’s go get away

Do you remember those trips to the lake where we would bring a big bag that could fit towels, flip-flops, and snacks inside?

Now it’s the time to be comfortable and packed! Even though some may be going to the beach, some may not. This season, we’re going big. Keep your big bags on sight to be fashionably updated!

If you are wondering where to get these bags, Mango and H&M have a big collection coming up where we’ll be able to see these bags. If not, your safe bet is Value Village!

4. No, sir, this is not my underwear

Kendall Jenner set the trend of wearing tights and no pants, skirts, or shorts under. Just a bodysuit accompanied by tights. Some might not have liked it, so they found the solution: those 2014 short shorts are back.

If you are a leather fan, this is one for you. Currently, brands like Diesel, Gucci, and Prada have garments from which you can grab inspiration if you don’t want to spend a few hundred.

5. Yes, I bought it like this

My favourite trend of the year! Even though cut-out jeans weren’t my favourite, this is definitely a trend that had an upgraded comeback.

Schiaparelli, LaQuan Smith, and Mugler brought a beautiful 2024 collection where most garments had a cut-out. Designers are deciding to show some skin in their designs, and people seem to love it!

If you are looking for model inspiration, Anok Yai is the secret to all fashion problems. However, we know most models wear brands that we, as students, can’t easily afford. So my solution is to check out Edikted, Princess Polly, and Revolve!