Remembering Africville: The History of Nova Scotia’s Black Settlement 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The History of Africville

Since the 1600s, Black people have lived in Nova Scotia. Following the American Revolution and the War of 1812, Black settlers from the Americas began to arrive in the province.

Many of them were promised freedom and land after being freed from slavery. Due to cultural stigma and racism, Black Canadians were forced to live in uninhabitable conditions. Small settlements were formed on the outskirts of Halifax, including Africville, which was established on the south shore of the Bedford Basin in the 1800s.

The community was tight-knit and held a strong religious faith passed down through generations. The community had a school, a post office and the Seaview Baptist Church. Through these social spaces, members of the community were able to form a shared space and escape the racism from other members of the community.

Africville consisted of a wide range of Black people from different demographics. There were formerly enslaved people, Maroons, and Black refugees who came to Canada after the War of 1812.

Historical Icons

Africville was not only home to freed slaves but also a place that gave birth to great talent. These talented icons represent the deep cultural history of Black Canadian culture and its interconnectedness with our neighbourhoods in the United States. These icons either lived in the U.S. or had ancestors who immigrated from there.

Born in Halifax, George Dixon was Canada’s first Black boxing champion and also the first Canadian-born boxing champion. Dixon later moved to Boston to box and won two other titles in 1887. His profound shadowboxing techniques are still used in the sport today. Dixon faced racial stereotypes throughout his career, but always represented the Black community with pride.

Portia White was the descendant of a Black Loyalist who moved to Nova Scotia. As a child, she sang in her father’s choir, and later trained as a teacher at Dalhousie University.

After graduating, she became a schoolteacher in Africville. She made her singing debut at the Eaton Auditorium in 1941 and, after facing many racial challenges, performed at the New York Town Hall in 1944. Today, she is recognized as one of the best classical singers of the 20th century. In 1995, she was named a person of national historical significance by the Government of Canada.

Racism in Africville

While the residents of Africville were self-sufficient and established a thriving community under dire conditions, they were still targets of racism, specifically environmental racism.

The city of Halifax collected taxes from Africville residents, but their living conditions were not up to par with those of city residents.

They did not have running water, paved roads, or sewers. In 1854, the Nova Scotian government built a railway extension through the village. Not only were homes destroyed, but livelihoods were interrupted. In Africville, the main source of income was fishing, but with the continued new developments, residents were left hopeless.

In the second half of the 19th century, the Nova Scotian government built a fertilizer plant, a slaughterhouse, and an infectious-disease hospital on Africville land. The government ignored countless pleas from residents who felt their homes were being slowly taken away.

The Neglect of Africville

In 1947, the Halifax City Council approved plans to turn Africville into industrial land. The government planned to relocate residents to new homes to make room for industrial projects. In 1962, the residents of Africville voted against relocation — their request fell on deaf ears.

The Halifax council voted to remove the structures from the land and began the rehoming process.

In 1964, the first homes were demolished, a process that continued over a five-year period. Residents were moved into public housing in the city, but felt excluded in this new place.

The removal process for the citizens was nothing short of unorganized and rushed. Most citizens had to move their belongings in the back of city dump trucks because the city’s moving company had cancelled on them.

Residents who owned their lands and had deeds for their homes were not compensated. With the removal of their land and cultural spaces in 1969, the last residents of Africville moved out, and their homes were destroyed.

Life outside Africville was difficult in many ways. Due to racism, employers did not want to hire Black people, forcing residents to move to bigger, more diverse cities such as Toronto, Montreal and Winnipeg for job opportunities.

Where Africville is today

Since its demolition, the residents of Africville have strived to keep its memory alive. In 1983, the Africville Genealogy Society was formed, and in 1969, the Africville Action Committee was formed. In 1996, Africville was named a National Historic Site.

In 2010, the Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Peter Kelly issued an apology for the demolition of Africville and the emotional damage it caused to families.

A replica of the Seaview African United Baptist Church was built as a museum and tribute to the people of Africville.

The story of Africville is one filled with triumph, resilience and perseverance. Canadian Black history is rooted in multiculturalism, the connection to different black diasporas and our continued fight for freedom can never be forgotten.

I hope we’ll all continue to remember Africville. Happy Black History Month.