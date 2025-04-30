Ranking Elsie Silver’s Leading Men: Who Stole Your Heart?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did somebody say save a horse? Author Elsie Silver has blessed us with a lineup of irresistible leading hunks — from brooding cowboys to charming sweethearts, each one leaving us readers on our knees.

But which man steals the most hearts? Whether you’re a sucker for small town romance or a playful flirt, this ranking will dive into each leading man’s best moments.

Which Elsie Silver man claims the top spot? Let’s find out!

Jasper Gervais

Jasper Gervais is the hockey star with a heart of gold, and boy, does he bring the heat when he’s off the ice. As a professional athlete navigating love and life, Jasper’s journey with childhood best friend, Sloane Winthrop, is full of tension, passion and raw emotion. He has the perfect blend of confidence, charm, and vulnerability, making him utterly unforgettable. His story of a runaway bride and friends-to-lovers is all I could ask for, but his ranking is low due to his tendencies to hold back his feelings, and it took him too long to tell Sloane how he feels! Powerless is the third installment in the Chestnut Springs series. When Sloane’s life falls apart on the day she’s supposed to marry someone else, of course, it’s Jasper who swoops in to save her. The more time alone they spend together, the more old feelings come back, and Japer might act like he likes Sloane, but he needs to prove himself after years of turning her away.

Beau Eaton

Beau is the “hero” of his small town, Chestnut Springs, and everyone adores him. He’s a well-known former military man in his small town, recovering from a traumatic injury back home. Beau is the charming but isolated type, tired of being bothered by his family about his next partner. When he falls for Bailey Jansen, the girl from the wrong side of the tracks, who is also his fake fiancée, his world is turned upside down. Hopeless is the fifth and final installment of the Chestnut Springs series. When the two make their false engagement deal to get Beau’s family off his back about having a girlfriend and help Bailey’s reputation, things get heated. With feelings and sexual tension mixed in, the two have to figure out how they actually feel about their deal.

Theo Silva

The fourth installment of Chestnut Springs is Reckless, which follows Theo, the one-night stand that Winter (Summer’s sister) thought she would never have to see again. However, the caring bull rider who takes time off due to an injury eventually becomes her baby daddy! When they meet again, truths emerge, feelings arise, and a fun and sweet story unfolds. Theo is the charismatic and sentimental boyfriend who steps up when needed most. Theo’s ranking is high on the list due to his responsible and sweet demeanor as he stands by Winter’s side as a father when he finds out about his daughter he didn’t know he had. Theo has minimal flaws and is one of those boys who makes you swoon. He may not be an Eaton brother, but he has just as much charm.

Cade Eaton

Heartless is the second installment of the Chestnut Springs series, following grumpy single dad Cade Eaton working at his family’s ranch, trying to figure out life while also looking for a nanny for the summer. When his brother’s fiancée recommended her best friend, a feisty redhead catches him off guard and ends up turning his life upside down. Little did he know his new fiery nanny would be his one true love. Cade is the hunk we all want in a fantasy love interest. He’s protective, assertive and best of all, a great dad. There’s nothing like a grumpy x sunshine trope to make you fall in love with the soft side of a man. There’s really nothing not to love about these two.

Rhett Eaton