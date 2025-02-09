Post-Punk And Parkas: An Alternative Winter Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Toronto winters have a way of slowing everything down, leaving many of us feeling stuck in a cold, grey rut. But the right music can be the perfect remedy to break through this winter haze.

This alternative winter playlist blends post-punk, rock, shoegaze, and metal genres that match the chilly atmosphere while carrying enough energy to keep you moving.

Whether you’re braving the cold or seeking solace indoors, these tracks will add some much-needed fire to the winter months.

Closet (Acoustic) – Fleshwater Opening this playlist is Fleshwater’s haunting acoustic version of their hit song “closet.” Based in Boston, this rock band strips things down with an acoustic guitar and gloomy layered vocals, forming an enchanting effervescent track. The dissonant harmonies add to the haunted atmosphere of the song and paired with devastating raw lyrics further the mood, making “closet” the perfect track for a snowy winter day. Heavenly – Cigarettes After Sex With over 31 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Cigarettes After Sex have cemented themselves as the ultimate cold-weather mood-setters. “Heavenly” is the third track from their 2019 album Cry. This song perfectly balances melancholy and dreamy escapism. As the cold settles over TMU’s campus, the weather calls for good old-fashioned yearning, and Cigarettes After Sex delivers. With romantic lyrics and a soft, floating instrumental, this track transports listeners away from the harsh reality of winter and into a frosty wonderland. In My Room – Julia Wolf As the winter semester kicks into full gear, step into New York native Julia Wolf’s moody world with this emo-inspired single. Released last year, “In My Room” blends midwest-emo guitar riffs and punchy drums that contrast with Wolf’s mellow vocals. With heart-wrenching and mildly obsessive lyrics, Wolf perfectly encapsulates the winter blues with this alternative track. Described as “spine-chilling and relatable” by The Luna Collective, Wolf’s discography is the perfect soundtrack for a melancholic and frigid winter day. For Want Of – Rites of Spring Forging the hardcore genre, Rites of Spring delivers a fast-paced and sharp track perfect for the especially icy days on campus. Using raw, urgent vocals and a hypnotizing guitar riff, frontman Guy Picciotto masterfully crafts “For Want Of” to enchant listeners. Though the band only performed 19 shows during their short-lived career, their introspective yet rage-filled track remains a staple for those experiencing the emotional highs and lows of winter. Empty Altars – And Always Hailing from Toronto, And Always perfectly captures the essence of the city’s winters in their latest EP. The closing track of their EP Feel Fine, “Empty Altars” wastes no time diving into desperate vocals and thunderous drums. Moody guitar fills the instrumental space, creating a harmonious chaos that perfectly mirrors the relentless cold of a Canadian winter. Described as “screamo stripped down” by fans, And Always brings an impressive and revitalized take on the genre. If your winter semester is feeling particularly moody, “Empty Altars” is the song for you. Ketch 22 – Botfly Keeping up with the rage-fueled energy, Halifax-based post-hardcore band Botfly encapsulates the raw intensity of winter in their latest EP. “Ketch 22,” the third track on their October release, delivers a storm of rough vocals, gritty guitar, and pounding drums, helping listeners power through even the coldest days. Heavy drums and a unique guitar tone allow Botfly to stand out as innovators in the hardcore scene and allow their music to infiltrate even the coldest of hearts this winter.

Winter can be relentless, but music has the power to shift the mood, offering warmth, catharsis, or even a moment of escape. Whether you’re embracing the season’s quiet introspection or pushing through its harsher days, this playlist will hopefully offer something for every shade of winter. So bundle up, press play, and let these tracks carry you through to brighter days ahead.