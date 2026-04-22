Paul McCartney AGO exhibit: An experience for fans  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Beatles have been one of the most influential groups worldwide, having changed modern music and pop culture forever. Now, fans can view the process behind these legends at the Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm exhibit, now on display at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto.

The exhibit focuses on an important period for the group, between December 1963 and February 1964, when The Beatles were just starting out as British stars and became hit sensations around the world, ushering in an era known as Beatlemania. The exhibit presents the mass hysteria that spread across North America, driving fans mad with excitement for the arrival of their favourite British band.

This Beatles craze began shortly after their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. The monumental event is proudly displayed in the exhibit, representing one of the group’s first steps to their titles as legends.

Original photo by Maham Butt

The show aired in February of 1964, bringing in over 70 million viewers and showcasing the group’s rapid growth over a three-month period.

In a press release, the AGO wrote that the entire display included 250 photographs taken by McCartney that provided viewers and fans with a personal perspective on the band’s behind-the-scenes. The use of candid photography in this display showcases the workings and spirit the group fostered during this time.

When walking through the exhibit, one of the most noticeable aspects is how young the band appears in their earlier photos and how rapidly they grow up by the end of the display.

Throughout the display, there is a wide range of eye-catching images, including George Harrison’s portrait with two hats and him grabbing a drink in Miami. Both images capture the playful nature of the group, which is also reflected in their music.

The exhibit also utilizes audio components, which heighten the experience and give visitors a chance to hear McCartney’s reflection on their memories and time as a band. Throughout the gallery, it looked like most visitors chose to move slowly and carefully, observing each photo, video, and description to soak in McCartney’s perspective and the band’s memories.

The AGO offers free admission to visitors under 25, making this exhibit a nice treat for students’ summer holidays.

The Eyes of the Storm experience connects Beatles fans across the Greater Toronto Area to the moments that shaped their journey and legacy.