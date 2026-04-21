OSAP Cuts: Who Really Feels the Impact?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between tuition, rent, textbooks, groceries and the little things that make life manageable, students are constantly calculating how far their money will go. For many, OSAP grants helped cover some of these costs that would otherwise feel impossible to manage, giving students room to breathe. Now, with more aid coming in the form of loans, the pressure feels larger. And this adjustment isn’t just a feeling either. The changes have reduced grant funding and pushed more students toward loans. Every dollar borrowed carries the burden of repayment, and that burden shows up in the small choices of daily life.

This change has made students rethink routines. Students who once counted on grants to pay for essentials now have to eyeball every decision – should I take this class if it means more tuition? Can I afford groceries, a presto or a coffee between lectures? Should I work extra hours even if it coincides with study time? This aligns with the fact that more students are working during the school year as costs keep rising, indicating that financial pressures are shaping everyday life.

For students already facing financial difficulty, the impact is immediate and ongoing. The change from grants to loans can feel like a barrier that wasn’t there before. Day-to-day life becomes a balancing act where something always has to give. Some students pick up extra work, sacrificing sleep and downtime. Others dial down on activities that once made school feel like more than just classes and assignments. Every decision becomes a matter of survival, and choices bear consequences that are felt even after the semester ends. There are also concerns about how the financial burden excessively affects students from lower-income backgrounds.

But this financial burden also affects focus and energy. The worry about debt follows students into classrooms and study sessions. Even small expenses, such as buying a textbook or paying for a bus ride, can trigger anxiety. Students feel pressure to perform academically and plan for the future, whilst managing the reality of loans that will tag along for years to come.

These OSAP cuts have changed the educational experience itself. School has moved from just being about learning to being about navigating financial difficulties. Students think about whether they can afford to take a course, live on campus, or even stay in school at all. The shift from grants to loans affects decisions in areas that don’t appear in headlines or government reports. Numbers and percentages can’t capture the worry, the late-night budgeting, the stress that comes from knowing every choice has long-standing consequences.

Looking past the surface reveals a bigger picture: the students most affected are often those already handling more than school – commuting long distances, working multiple jobs, supporting family members, or simply trying to make ends meet. For them, the changes to OSAP add pressure and a sense that they have to endlessly extend every resource.

Education should open doors, but for many students today, the path feels narrower and more restricted than ever before. The OSAP cuts have made decisions more complicated, stress more persistent and every day a bit more burdensome. And although the numbers might show support on paper, the human experience reveals an entirely different reality, one where students are working, worrying, and doing their best to keep moving forward.