Open In 2044: A Letter To My Future Self

Dear future Amanda,

How ya doin’? Doing well, I hope. I’m writing this on the train after finishing my last ever in-person class at university. Just like that, it’s over!

Anyway, you might be wondering why I’m writing a letter to you. Well, after four years of writing for Her Campus, I finally ran out of ideas on what to write about, so here we are. In all seriousness, it seemed like a fitting way to wrap up my career as a university student.

Despite two years of virtual classes, I tried my best to make the most of my time as a creative industries student. I got involved, made lifelong friends, reached out to people in the industry, had coffee chats, and interned at CBC Kids. Do you think I did it right? People trash the program, but I think it worked out alright for me. It’s been a fun four years.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m very much relieved that I’m done with all of the assignments. No more essays and exams! No need to worry about keeping up my CGPA to renew my scholarship! But as much as I’m happy to be finished school, I’m excited and worried about what the future will hold.

Will I make a living working behind the scenes in the television industry? Do I even want to continue working in the industry in the first place? How am I going to make my living? Right now, I’m seriously considering becoming a television producer, but we’ll see how that goes.

How are you making your living right now? Are you still based in Scarborough? I just want a definitive answer. I don’t like this feeling of uncertainty.

I guess this is more related to travel, but did you end up ever moving to New York City? It’s been a dream of ours since middle school. Right now, it seems impossible, given how expensive it is to live there, but somewhere deep down, I have a gut feeling that you found a way.

Did you also pursue a working holiday visa to work in London, England? I’m currently obsessed with the idea of backpacking through Europe and hopping on planes, trains, and automobiles to see what every city has to offer. I watched a documentary on Switzerland’s scenic train routes, which only made me more determined to fly across the pond. It’s just a matter of money at this point.

On a more fun note, do you still love watching old sitcoms and the occasional cheesy ’80s action-adventure movie? I’m watching season eight of Night Court, and it’s great! Newer shows that I’m currently watching include Abbott Elementary, Only Murders In The Building, and The Bear. I also recently finished watching The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Top-tier television, in my opinion.

Does television still exist in 2044? As for movies, I plan on rewatching Romancing The Stone and Three Men and a Baby once the semester is officially over. I don’t care if it’s 20 years from now; if there’s one thing I hope hasn’t changed about you, it’s that you’re still a massive film and television nerd.

You know, the last time I wrote a letter to my future self was in 2015. Even though it was addressed to future me in 2035, I decided to skim the letter. Although she meant well, it was cringeworthy at times. But underneath all of the cringe, she offered a couple of pieces of advice that might prove helpful. One of them was, “Do something that will make you a happier person.”

While she could have phrased it better, the core of the message is the wish that we both live our lives the best we can and leave no stone unturned. You and I both know that we worry too much, so I guess when you find something that sparks joy, grab hold of it and enjoy it while it lasts.

Seeing how much has changed after nearly a decade of writing that letter is bewildering. I sincerely hope you’ll find this letter a fun blast from the past and a little less cringeworthy than my letter from 2015.

That’s all for now! It’s been a pleasure writing to you. I’ll see you in the future!