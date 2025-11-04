Ontario’s Bill 5 Could Change the Province Forever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ontario has officially passed Bill 5, known as the so-called Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025, and it’s already becoming a focal point of controversy.

The provincial government, led by Premier Doug Ford, presented this bill as a way to speed up development and attract investment. However, many worry it could have serious consequences for both the environment and Indigenous communities.

Ontario Nature said in a statement, “Bill 5 is a step in the wrong direction that will further threaten Ontario’s most vulnerable species.”

One of the most important features of the bill is the creation of Special Economic Zones, or SEZs. These zones give the provincial cabinet the power to approve projects without following certain provincial laws or municipal regulations. Premier Ford pointed to his proposed tunnel under Highway 401 and mining projects in the Ring of Fire as examples of where these zones could be used.

“The Ring of Fire is our No. 1 priority over anything,” Ford said, calling it key to generating revenue.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association argues that the bill could let corporations bypass significant environmental and labour laws.

“This alarming move enables the executive branch of the government to unilaterally do away with legal safeguards that protect vulnerable communities and Indigenous people, paving the way for corporations to bypass labour and environmental laws,” Anaïs Bussières McNicoll, the association’s director of fundamental freedoms, tells Global Canada.

The bill also replaces the Endangered Species Act with a new Species Conservation Act, which the government claims will modernize protections.

Not everyone is opposed to the bill. Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce defended the proposal, saying it strikes the right balance between environmental protection and job creation. “We also maintain protections for the environment and fulfil our duty to consult,” he adds to Global Canada.

Still, many remain unconvinced. NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa, who represents the riding of Kiiwetinoong—where much of the Ring of Fire is located—summed it up: “This bill, to me, is like Ontario First, First Nations last.”

Whether it’s about city representation or funding, these policies significantly impact how our communities grow and whose voices get heard along the way.

Even if Bill 5 seems like another complicated piece of legislation, it serves as a reminder to pay attention, speak up, and stay aware of how change truly happens around us.