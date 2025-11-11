No Trick, Just Trend: Styling Cowboy Boots for Your Fall Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Saddle up for autumn! Fringe, cowprint, and cowboy boots are taking the spotlight. From everyday streetwear to dressing up for nights out, let’s look at different ways to style your cowboy boots for more than just a rodeo!

There has been a Western revival in pop culture recently, from TikTok trends. Stores like Abercrombie & Fitch have started to roll out cow print and denim this fall to bring back the western chic style.

Now that cowboy boots are gaining popularity again, the trick is styling them in a way that feels modern.

Style Tips

Pair them with neutrals! Black, cream, denim, and muted tones help keep the boots from feeling too fake.

2. Mix them with some modern or contemporary pieces like slip dresses, wide-leg pants or even an oversized blazer for that western vibe.

3. Play with denim (and don’t be scared to wear a fun denim look). But, if you want to avoid a head-to-toe cowboy look, try styling them simply, with baggy jeans or a denim skirt.

4. Contrast your boots with a feminine flair by wearing them with flowy dresses, skirts or silk fabrics.

Style Dont’s

When it comes to casually wearing your cowboy boots, there are certainly some areas you want to avoid to ensure you’re outfit appears like a curated look and not like wearing a Halloween costume.

Don’t pair them with skinny jeans! Your jeans should always have a good drape over your boots with enough space, so you don’t see the top poking through.

Try steering clear of overly shiny, rhinestone boots, unless you’re going out or have an outfit in your closet that matches the sparkle.

To really avoid the costume look, shy away from pairing boots with a full cowboy hat and fringe jacket — unless you’re going to that country music concert, of course!

Layering and Accessorizing

The key to any good outfit is layering and accessorizing. My absolute favourite way to style an outfit is with the sandwich method, where the top layer matches the bottom, either with its colour or pattern.

Try styling the Wild Prairie Brown Leather & Leopard Suede Boots from Montana West with a trendy leopard print top to create a complementary look based on the matching patterns.

Oversized knits, trench coats, or bomber jackets with boots make the perfect fall-appropriate look for those chilly days.

You can also try swapping those bolo ties for subtle, western-inspired jewelry, such as silver hoops or turquoise rings. Montana West is the place to shop for those western bags to take your look to the next level.

Where To Shop

Now all you need is that perfect pair of boots! Thrift stores and vintage shops resell a wide array of unique and classic pairs of boots. Other brands, such as Zara, offer a wide selection of modern boots. However, the best quality boots can be found at Montana West and Boot Barn.

The air is crisp, the wind is chillier, and now is the time to play with fashion, experimenting with layers and textures. Cowboy boots will keep you warm and stylish, so have fun styling those western outfits!