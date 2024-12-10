No Makeup, Flat Shoes, & Unbracleted Wrists: Discussing Femininity Devoid of Decoration

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

A few thoughts were spurned recently, both by conversations with confused friends or time spent oscillating between subway stops. How genuine can an expression of femininity be if devoid of external decoration? That is to say, how can we authentically express femininity? How much does decorating ourselves with jewelry, fashion choices, makeup, and culturally appropriate body modifications play into that expression?

I believe that the art of decoration originates in creativity. Creation is also a biologically feminine function — the female body can create life. Decoration can be seen as an extension of the “gathering” role associated with the hunter-gatherer dynamic for men and women throughout history. Women “gather” beautiful things, choose certain colours, evaluate what things are made of, and piece them together. The art created is then used to decorate the female human body and her surroundings or to enhance what existed before.

This gathering act is not just for beautification but also brings to mind women journalling, choosing interior design choices (like the “clustering” trend on social media), and putting closets together. Shopping and cooking are acts that require creativity to place things together in order to create a final product — like throwing together a meal or crafting a homogenous wardrobe.

However, what happens now that creation and creativity are slanted toward the male gaze? How about now a woman’s inherent eye for colour and texture and production gets flipped as performance? When I say performance here, I mean the performance signalling beauty and youth for the male gaze. It’s important to note that creativity and creation are not centred on the male gaze but rather forms of external decoration of the female body (whether or not we intend it).

Feminine creativity and the desire to decorate can be poisoned if propagated and taught through the patriarchy. But saying that, to what extent is beauty and self-decoration an expression of femininity (creativity/creation), and when does it become a performance? It is an important question, but it requires patience to answer and nuance to understand.

Based on one side of this discourse, I’ve heard women say that if they lived on a deserted land propped somewhere between the edge of the earth and the armpit of destiny, makeup (the most talked about kind of decoration) wouldn’t even be remotely in the picture.

Meanwhile, I’ve heard (and seen) women practice emo and goth styles — relatively subversive forms of dressing — in small towns like Fredericton, New Brunswick. The thing is, of course, that emo and goth fashion doesn’t necessarily fall into the straits of what straight men typically find appealing or attractive. This leads me to believe that on the continuous spectrum of creativity, perhaps the more subversive creations, such as editorial makeup looks and Alexander McQueen runways, are exempt from this branch of performativity.

This brings another inquiry to mind: even if female creativity and decorating were all deemed subversive overnight and Rhode beauty ceased to exist, would that mean women would still perform? Is it really the case that if women were shipped onto an island on Saturn, we would never feel the need to decorate and perform ever again?

I actually think not. I think the ways that we decorate ourselves and express our creativity would just find a new form. I believe that the closest examples of this are the women who live their whole lives in green homes with green appliances, have green hair and paint their nails green. Even though it would be repulsive to most men, I still think that women who identify themselves in these subversive styles perform. Maybe not for men, but perhaps just to be known as “The Lady in Green” or something of that nature.

The crux of my thoughts hinges on a more female-centred narrative needed in exploring creation and decoration. On a more personal note, I believe makeup qualifies as self-expression, but that does not make it female-centred most of the time. Minutes spent putting a makeup look together is a super-visual manifestation of beauty and can qualify as a creation. To me, because the intention behind it is rooted in compulsivity to adhere to an external societal standard, it loses its charm.

I don’t ever mean to say that just because certain makeup looks are sexy and appealing to men, they can’t be appreciated, but knowing that in the world nowadays, that is what is already considered a woman’s most valued self-expression is what itches me a little. In this instance, the dialogue “Is beauty all that matters to you?” from The Swan Princess comes to mind.

All this dialogue circles back to the question of which kinds of female creativity are celebrated. It’s almost nefarious to me that I have in my life felt the need to swatch some lipstick on before leaving the house to look good.

Unfortunately, I can’t even say that makeup doesn’t help with confidence because, in so many ways, it does. However, something I am actively working on is showing up in life with the same confidence without a stitch of makeup on my face in the same way I would if I had.

For women, the art of presentation and how it links to confident behaviour needs to undergo evaluation. Makeup is just one of several forms of decoration, after all. Practices that celebrate womanhood and femininity wholly are what make the difference between a life without insecurities versus a life full of them.