Need Career Inspo? Look To Your Favourite Films & TV Shows

Throughout the 21st century, thousands of films and television shows have been released, becoming classics for different audiences.
Whether they’re shows or movies, romantic comedies or dramas, these forms of entertainment are appreciated by certain people for various reasons — one of them being the way they romanticize professional industries.
These shows and movies have become outlets where viewers can immerse themselves in the careers of their dreams. So, if you’re looking for storylines that revolve around characters’ jobs, look no further than some of the most popular young-adult films and shows of the century — they’ve got you covered!
- Journalism
-
When it comes to journalism, a handful of classic rom-coms will have you falling in love with the rewarding rush of the industry. From characters’ outfits to their office setups and lifestyles, these chick flicks make their jobs look nothing but fun.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows the lives of Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry. Andie is a columnist for the women’s magazine “Composure” based in New York City and is known for writing “how to” articles on different topics. Andie provides audiences with an idyllic look into the life of a journalist based in a big city.
Similarly, 27 Dresses features the romance that is sparked between Jane Nichols and Kevin Doyle. Kevin is a columnist who writes about wedding commitments for a local newspaper and ends up interviewing Jane for one of his stories.
- Fashion
-
The fashion industry, like journalism, never seems to rest; it’s another field that movies do great at romanticizing.
The Devil Wears Prada is a film entirely about the world of fashion. Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist, becomes an assistant to editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly of top fashion magazine “Runway” in Manhattan, New York.
The lives of these two characters are featured on online mood boards that visualize them pursuing the fashion industry.
The Intern also delves into fashion, as retired and widowed Ben Whittaker re-enters the workforce by becoming an intern at an online fashion website run by CEO Jules Ostin.
- Law
-
With the complexity of the law, it may seem daunting to watch a film that emphasizes the career. But Suits is written in a way that makes it a beloved show by many.
Mike Ross, an extremely intelligent college dropout, starts working with New York City-renowned lawyer Harvey Specter of Pearson Hardman law firm and his colleagues Rachel Zane and Donna Paulsen.
A more lighthearted movie that still revolves around the serious field of law is Legally Blonde, where viewers follow Elle Woods as she follows her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III to Harvard Law School to try to win him back.
- Criminology
-
Numerous crime shows have gained mass popularity throughout the years, but an absolute classic and personal favourite is Criminal Minds. The show began in 2005 and continues to release episodes in 2025, with the spin-off title Criminal Minds: Evolution.
The show follows a group of criminal profilers who work for the behavioural analysis unit at the FBI. Though they deal with heavy and dark matters, their found family dynamic seems to make their job in the forensic and crime field a little less bleak.
- Medicine
-
Another 2005 show that remains ongoing is Grey’s Anatomy, a drama that follows the lives of surgical interns and their supervisors at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital.
With 21 seasons and more than 400 episodes, the show covers a plethora of medical topics.
As you can see, many iconic films and TV shows provide a glimpse into the lives of different people in the workforce.
While they definitely don’t offer a complete look into these careers, sometimes romanticization is all you need, and these shows and movies might just do that for you.
With their bustling cities and bright characters, they’re sure to provide you with some spark of inspiration if you’re searching for a certain industry to pursue.