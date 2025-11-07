Need a refresh? Here’s What You Need To Remember About Maxton Hall Ahead of Season 2

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoiler Warning — This article contains spoilers for the first season of the Amazon Original Series Maxton Hall.

Last year, Prime Video delivered another hit book-to-screen adaptation with Maxton Hall – The World Between Us. Based on Mona Kasten’s novel, Save Me, the show explores the life of Ruby Bell as she studies at the prestigious Maxton Hall private school. Unlike most of their students, who come from wealthy families, Ruby is on a scholarship and is extremely focused on achieving her dream of studying at Oxford University.

Ruby’s life takes a turn when she accidentally witnesses a private moment between Lydia Beaufort and Professor Graham Sutton on school grounds. James Beaufort, an arrogant millionaire, steps in to ensure that Ruby remains silent about what she saw. However, James failed to anticipate that Ruby is strong-willed, resulting in many heated arguments. Will the pair remain enemies, or will their passionate exchanges lead to something unexpected?

In June 2024, Prime Video stated that “the first season of [Maxton Hall] achieved the largest first week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history, reaching the number 1 spot on the Prime Video Charts in over 120 countries and territories.” The captivating enemies-to-lovers series is beloved by many worldwide.

As fans prepare for the show’s second season, which begins streaming on Prime Video on Nov. 7, it’s time to re-live the explosive events of season one. However, if you don’t have time for a re-watch, here is a recap of Maxton Hall’s season one finale.

The Oxford University interviews The sixth and final episode of season one begins at Oxford University, where Ruby, James, Lin and the entire Maxton Hall gang begin their interview process. At this point, Ruby and James have separated after James abruptly and hurtfully ended their relationship. Ruby wakes up feeling confident as she gets ready for the first round of interviews. During her walk across campus, Ruby bumps into Jude, a second-year student at St Hilda’s College who is helping lead the group of interviewees through their next few days. Ruby settles in the waiting area, waiting for her name to be called. As Ruby heads upstairs towards the office doors, James grabs Ruby’s hand from his seat and wishes her well. Not letting herself get distracted by the strange encounter, Ruby heads into the interview and delivers a wonderful response to her first question. Ruby discovers that Lydia is pregnant After a successful first round of interviews, Jude encourages Ruby and Lin to join him at the Turf Tavern to celebrate. When they arrive later that evening, James, Lydia, Alistair and Cyril already have a table of their own. James takes note of Jude and is visibly upset at the sight of Ruby with someone else. Meanwhile, Lydia is struggling with her own secret, dodging Cyril’s attempts to sip his drink. Moments pass, and Ruby heads outside to get some air, where she finds Lydia throwing up at the side of the building. The two sit together. Lydia chooses to confide in Ruby, alluding to the fact that she is pregnant with Professor Sutton’s baby. Ruby offers kind words to Lydia, telling her that if anyone can handle studying at Oxford while being a mother, it’s her. Ruby also shares that through her scholarship research, she learned all about the programs that Oxford offers to mothers studying at their university. Lydia seems reassured, sharing that she now understands why James is having such a hard time letting Ruby go. James and Ruby reconcile The following day brings the second round of interviews, which don’t go quite as smoothly as the first. Ruby didn’t sleep the night before and is struggling with the fact that James is ignoring her. After the day’s interviews are complete, Jude gathers all the interviewees for a question-and-answer session with current Oxford students. However, James uses this as an opportunity to express his jealousy and lashes out at Jude, prompting Ruby to yell at him in front of everyone. When she storms out of the building and heads back to her dorm, James follows her. The pair engage in a passionate confrontation, which leads to them kissing and heading into Ruby’s room together. Ruby stops mid-kiss as she recalls the hurtful way James spoke to her on the lacrosse field. James apologizes and explains that he doesn’t know how to protect Ruby from his father, Mortimer’s, powerful threats, as he has expressed blatant disapproval of their relationship. The couple has sex and spends the rest of the evening enjoying each other’s company. To help him feel less overwhelmed, Ruby also prompts James to make a list of his favourite activities and aspirations, including travelling to Bangkok and reading more frequently. Cordelia Beaufort suffers from a deadly stroke On the third day, Ruby excels in her final interview. James decides to skip his altogether, finally taking hold of his own future. Meanwhile, Lydia decides to call her mother, Cordelia, to share the news that she is pregnant. When she doesn’t answer, Lydia leaves a voicemail, telling her she has something important to discuss and asks to meet. All of the students embark on their journey home with the weight of the future on their minds. However, Lydia and James are unaware that a horrifying situation is awaiting them. Once the twins arrive at their house, their father coldly tells them that their mother has passed away due to a stroke. In complete shock, Lydia breaks down in tears while James is fuelled with rage. Mortimer explains that he didn’t want to interrupt their interview process at Oxford with the news of Cordelia’s death, making it clear that his priority is keeping their company’s investors happy. His father answers a phone call immediately after breaking the news, which results in James angrily punching him. The twins’ driver, Percy, breaks up the fight, and James storms down the driveway. James plans to confide in Ruby As soon as she returns home, Ruby discovers that her parents have finally purchased a stairlift for her father, who is paralyzed. Ruby decided that she is finally at a point in her life where she wants to be fully present in the present moment. That night, her family makes dinner together, laughing and having a wonderful time in each other’s company. Suddenly, James appears at their kitchen window to tell Ruby about his mother’s passing. However, once he sees Ruby in such a joyous state, he second-guesses his decision to burden Ruby with his grief. He wipes away the blood from his nose and appears to have a moment of reflection. In the final moments of the episode, Ruby glances up at the window, and James is nowhere to be seen.

So, what does the future hold for our enemies-to-lovers couple? Will their relationship withstand the grief that James is experiencing, or will they part ways once more? How will Lydia cope with the news of her mother’s loss while planning to bring a new life into the world? You’ll just have to tune into season two to find out.

The first three episodes of Maxton Hall season two are streaming on Prime Video beginning Nov. 7, with weekly episode releases to follow until the finale on Nov. 28.