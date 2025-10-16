My Style Evolution

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of clothing, do you think about what’s trendy? Because I don’t. I never really cared about beauty standards because, to me, they always seemed shallow.

Perhaps I cared as a child. My mom would constantly buy me Barbie dolls, toys, and pink dresses; she enrolled me in dance and gymnastics classes, and I would often be surrounded by friends who were girls.

Because of societal norms, I always dressed pretty femininely and was told to always look pretty. Flowy dresses were my thing, and I would wear layers upon layers, and sweat in the weather. But despite the discomfort, they’d all say that beauty is pain.

In addition to my girly fashion sense, I also loved makeup. Whenever I saw an adult wearing makeup, I couldn’t help but smile and wish that I could apply some lipstick. But all of that changed when I was 12 years old.

Once I got to that age, something in me wanted to change. I realized that I found it difficult to form relationships with girls. They seemed to be more competitive and scolded me for “not following trends.”

It was then that I decided to try hanging out with boys. I would play basketball, dodgeball, and run with them. And my fashion style slowly changed too! Although I was forced to wear a uniform, I gravitated towards running shoes and cardigans.

The girls in my class would wear headbands, dye their hair, or paint their nails. But I realized that I never really wanted to do those things.

My mom noticed this change, and she became very worried. She would constantly tell me, “You gotta hang out with girls more.”

When I transferred schools, I made another friend, who happened to be a girl. My mom would let me borrow her lip gloss, so during recess, I would take it out of my pocket and apply it in front of my friend.

She looked at me, “What’s that?” she asked. “Oh, lip gloss,” I replied.

She raised her eyebrows. “Wow, I never knew you could be so girly.”

I was offended by her comment, perhaps because I had never perceived lip gloss as girly. Or it was because I didn’t like how people would categorize behaviour into ‘girl-like’ or ‘boy-like.’ But it struck a chord in me; after I heard that, I rebelled fully against dresses, flowy blouses, or anything feminine.

I started to wear t-shirts, caps, and Converse. Instead of skirts, I opted for shorts. And I would shop at the boys’ section. The more I shopped, the more other girls would laugh at me. But that didn’t stop me!

This era perhaps marked my true interest in fashion and discovering my personal style. I started dressing as I wanted and even DIYing my own shirts. I would ask my relatives to order some band T-shirts, and when they couldn’t, they decided to order a bunch of printed tees from the factory and ship them. Until I graduated from middle school, I would cut the sleeves and make tank tops from them.

I thought I would change my habits in high school. But it seems I’ve dug myself into a deeper hole. My school had a strict uniform policy, which made things worse because I couldn’t fully express myself or my style. But during civvies day (where we could wear whatever clothes we wanted to), I would resort to sweatpants and sweatshirts— a style my mom would say was ‘unladylike.’

My chosen style of sweatpants and sweatshirts continued until I started college. I just wanted something comfortable, and I did not want to wear anything that resembled the style those people made fun of me for.

Through this style rut, I started to come back to the things I loved. I remembered my love for punk rock and metal once again. So I went through another change. I dyed part of my hair purple, bought some Black Sabbath band tees, and wear them while I rock out with devil horns.

I now feel that I own my style. Instead of being mocked or made fun of, I now find people complimenting me by telling me “I love your hair,” or “I love your shirt.”

Heck yeah, thanks, I tell myself!

Somehow, I found my own style despite being mocked for my outfits as a child. And somehow, I’m being noticed for my own aesthetic without having to blend in and follow trends.