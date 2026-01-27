My Most Anticipated Movie Releases of 2026

From Superman to Sinners, and Frankenstein to One Battle After Another, 2025 was full of movie releases that left me walking out of the cinema in complete awe!
As a self-proclaimed cinephile, the beginning of each year means delving into the upcoming movie releases and making immediate mental tallies for which ones I’m simply counting down the days until release.
2026 already has so many promising films—with iconic directors like Christopher Nolan and Robert Eggers making comebacks, as well as many unique-sounding stories that I can’t wait to watch unfold on the big screen.
2025 turned out to be a great year for movies (at least, in my opinion), and it made me excited to see what 2026 has in store. I’ve already got my eye on a few upcoming releases, so if you’re also planning your watchlist, here are the ones I’ve got pinned!
- The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan’s latest film is a retelling of the Greek Epic, The Odyssey, and excited is an understatement for how I feel about this movie.
I saw the initial teaser trailer with my friend back when we went to watch Superman in theatres, and both of us were completely glued to our seats. As we’re both huge mythology nerds and fans of Nolan’s other works, this is a dream adaptation.
While many (including myself) are enthusiastic, some viewers carry mixed feelings on the historical accuracy of the costumes in the movie’s trailer. However, the smashing success of Nolan’s last movie, Oppenheimer, and its surprising level of historical accuracy (by biopic standards) gives me hope for The Odyssey.
With its star-studded cast and absolutely insane level of production (with as much practical filmmaking as possible — Nolan’s specialty), this is sure to be one of the biggest movies of the year.
Nolan’s upcoming mythic action epic hits theatres July 17, 2026. Talk about a summer blockbuster!
- Werwulf
From the director of Nosferatu and The Lighthouse comes Werwulf, a 13th century werewolf horror-thriller starring Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Willem Dafoe.
As a huge lover of horror and creature-feature films, Nosferatu was, without a doubt, my favourite movie of 2024. From staying respectful to its source material to honouring its Gothic origins, the level of care Eggers put into this story made me fall completely in love with the director’s style.
I consider director Robert Eggers to be as much of a scholar as he is a filmmaker, since his movies are renowned for their intense historical accuracy, including highly period-accurate costumes, set designs, props, and dialogue. I’m so excited to see his take on a werewolf story!
Eggers’ upcoming movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on Christmas Day, 2026 — meaning I know exactly how I’m going to be spending my holidays!
- The Bride!
The Bride! is a new American gothic crime/thriller/horror starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Annette Bening, about one of the most underappreciated figures of monster fiction. Um, immediately yes!
Set in 1930s Chicago, lonely Frankenstein (played by Christian Bale) asks Dr. Euphronius to make him a companion, but in creating The Bride from the body of a murdered young woman, they end up creating a much larger disruption than anticipated.
The movie is loosely based on the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, but director Maggie Gyllenhaal specifically wanted to steer away from the ever-famous Frankenstein and instead explore the bride, whose presence in the original movie is limited, despite being the titular character.
This movie is set to be both a dark comedy and romance, with some generous social critique sprinkled in. I’m a sucker for monster romances, and personally, I’m so ready for what the director has titled “the punkest love story that’s ever existed.”
If you enjoyed Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, be sure to check this movie out, too! It hits theatres March 6, 2026.