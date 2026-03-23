My Crown Was Slipping, But Now it’s Not…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In this economy, it’s hard to stay afloat with just one job. Even in two-income households, it doesn’t always cut it. People in the 21st century have been doing side hustles for years now, which not only help them make some extra cash but also feed their boredom.

Women in Western countries, such as the United States and Canada, are starting nail tech businesses, hair studios, and baking companies—all while working tirelessly at their 9-5 jobs. Making social media content, managing bookings, and doing the service all take hard work and passion.

But are grown folks the only ones who are partaking in the side hustle business? Well, the answer is no—university students are taking over the side-hustle business, especially young women.

In an article titled “GirlBossing the University Side Hustle,” Kim Allen says university students are increasingly associated with side hustles. Since COVID-19, it’s been difficult for them to find part-time jobs.

Allen claims that Gen Z students are driving the side-hustle revolution. I think most of us would agree that Gen Z is the most progressive generation, using social media and networking online to expand their businesses and bring people together.

Young female entrepreneurs in university are making a name for themselves through small at-home businesses that bring women together with beauty. Women like me have started their own brands to help women beautify and truly express themselves.

My passion for henna has always been something I’ve wanted to turn into a business as a young entrepreneur. Creating my own designs, making henna cones, and hennaing young women is something I love; the money is just a bonus.

But for some of us, the side hustle isn’t for money, but it’s to have something of our own. A brand, a community, a hobby. Something we can do whenever we feel like it, something that is just in our back pocket for when we want a steady income that doesn’t feel like a job.

Especially for university students, female entrepreneurs must ensure they aren’t falling behind on their school obligations. So having a small business on the side is something we can manage without feeling completely overwhelmed.

I guess that’s why women continue to make their own side hustles. And why they put so much love and care into their businesses. Because they want something for themselves—a crown that they don’t need to share with anyone else. And that’s not selfish; it’s empowering.