From ‘Nosferatu’ to ‘Wicked’: My 2024 Movie Wrap-Up

2024’s cinematic landscape offered everything from whimsical musicals like Wicked to bone-chilling gothic horror films like Nosferatu. Each movie stood out for its reasons, whether because of the thought-provoking themes, bold storytelling choices, or the actor’s incredible performance.

As I look back on the films I watched during the year, I can’t help but notice how they reflected broader narrative trends like a renewed nostalgia for the exploration of societal challenges and the human condition.

Whether these films brought an array of emotions to the big screen or my living room screen, there were several that shaped this cinematic year.

Of all the films I watched last year, these six stood out to me the most.

Horror

Nosferatu

The year’s most anticipated horror release honestly had fans feeling a whirlwind of emotions. The film tells the story of Count Orlok, a mysterious and horrific vampire who yearns for a young woman named Ellen. The cat-and-mouse game that’s depicted has a chilling backing as the entire presence of the film brings death and terror to the screen, immersing viewers into the weirdly repulsive and seductive atmosphere of Nosferatu.

What made Nosferatu stand out from the many other horror releases of 2024 was the honestly disturbing nature of the love story between Count Orlok and Ellen. Although mostly one-sided, the romance between the characters is vital to the film’s horrific atmosphere. What makes the love story unsettling is not Orlok’s longing for Ellen in the conventional and traditional sense but rather his possessive and predatory obsession with her. It adds a deep layer of discomfort for some viewers which others may find interesting and a reason to see the film.

Romantic Melodrama

Challengers

Warner Bros

Set in the high-stakes world of professional tennis, Challengers follows the intertwined lives of three athletes: Tashi, a former prodigy turned coach, and two rivals, Art and Patrick. The film depicts a web of love, rivalry, ambition, and power as it explores how personal and professional lives can collide in a pressuring world of sports and competition.

Beyond its intense storyline, Challengers stands out for the way it is cinematically shot. Director Luca Guadagnino mentions that storyboarding and visual effects were necessary steps to capture the dynamic tennis sequences, especially “some of the more daring sequences, particularly the subjective point of view of the ball,” he said to the American Cinematographer.

Psychological Thriller

Speak No Evil

If you want to feel like you’re on the edge of your seat, Speak No Evil is for you. Starring James McAvoy, the film follows a family who accepts an invitation to another family’s home after befriending them on vacation. Upon arrival, they discover what seems like a seemingly innocent gathering soon becomes an increasingly strange and unsettling experience.

The film explores themes of moral compromise, forced politeness, and toxic masculinity as it depicts how there can be horrible consequences for purposefully ignoring red flags for the sake of social civility.

The discomfort in the film is palpable. Every conversation feels like a ticking time bomb and viewers will feel the unsettling weight of every silent moment. The film builds tension extremely well, making this slow-burn thriller manipulate your emotions and leave you questioning yourself — something that many films can’t do.

Heretic

Heretic is a terrifying depiction of the dichotomy of human existence as it follows a skeptic who questions the nature of a higher power. The film presents many arguments about religion as it explores the idea of divine intervention, ultimately challenging many traditional beliefs and social norms regarding Christianity and Mormonism.

The protagonists in the film are forced to make many impossible choices again and again. This makes you question what you would do in their shoes. It also makes you feel as though you’re just as much a part of the dilemma as you struggle to understand what is real as the film immerses viewers into the psychological experiences of the characters. The energy is more visceral, instead of only watching a character struggle, viewers alone may begin to feel that struggle, creating a unique and personal experience.

Action/Adventure

Gladiator II

Set in the grandeur of Ancient Rome, the sequel to the first Gladiator follows Maximum as he is forced into slavery and trained as a gladiator where he must fight for his life in the brutal arena of the Colosseum as he simultaneously seeks revenge against the one who murdered his family several years ago. The film explores the themes of vengeance, loyalty, and the pursuit of redemption as it explores Maximus’ quest to restore honour and find justice.

With incredible battle sequences and a gripping storyline, the Gladiator franchise remains a classic for a reason. The main reason it stands out is that it resurrects an iconic story with a fresh narrative direction, ultimately capturing the same intensity and emotional depth as the first film. This film also dives deeper into the political nature of Rome, making it a highly anticipated watch for fans of the original and newcomers like myself.

Musical

Wicked

Wicked, one of the most anticipated films of 2024, tells the tale of the witches of Oz, particularly Elphaba, the wicked witch, and Glinda, the good witch. The musical release explores their complex relationship and unlikely friendship as the two women form a complicated bond as they both become entangled in the politics of Oz. The story touches on several themes including power, prejudice, identity, and discrimination, finally asking audiences the question: What makes someone “wicked” in the first place?

This heart-soaring and inspirational musical visually and emotionally pulls viewers into the magical city of Oz. The well-choreographed dance numbers and brilliant use of music help masterfully depict the storyline as the film unfolds, including popular musical numbers like “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “The Wizard and I.” The film offers an opportunity for viewers to truly hold space for the emotional power of this beloved story.