3 Muslim Women Who Shaped History To Commemorate This Women’s History Month

Ever heard of the 7th-century businesswoman who ran a trade empire? Or a 9th-century woman who founded the world’s first university? What about the female warrior who fought on the front lines to defend her people?

History is overflowing with stories of remarkable women, yet the contributions of Muslim women are often left untold despite their lasting legacies.

As the world celebrates Women’s History Month, it’s time to bring these stories and achievements to light. These three women’s legacies challenge stereotypes and serve as a testament to the brilliance and resilience of all women throughout history.

1. Khadija bint Khuwaylid

Long before any modern discussions on women in business were had, Khadija bint Khuwaylid was centuries ahead of her time. She was a thriving entrepreneur in 7th-century Arabia, a successful businesswoman, and one of the wealthiest merchants of her time.

When she entered Islam, her influence extended beyond trade. She was the first wife of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the first to embrace Islam. Khadija’s financial independence, intelligence, and unwavering support for the early Muslim community illustrate women’s influence in both economic and social spheres.

Khadija’s legacy is a powerful reminder that success and financial independence have always been within our reach. As more women, especially Muslim women, enter the business world as CEOs and entrepreneurs, her legacy is more crucial than ever.

2. Fatima al-Fihri

In the realm of education, Fatima al-Fihri comes out on top! She was a Muslim woman from the 9th century who founded the world’s oldest university, the University of al-Qarawiyyin, in Fez, Morocco.

Fatima, a pious Muslim woman and the daughter of a wealthy merchant, used her inherited wealth to invest a large sum in building the institution from the ground up.

Today, the University of al-Qarawiyyin is recognized by UNESCO and Guinness World Records as the oldest degree-granting higher-learning institution in the world. The institution has been educating scholars for over a millennium.

At a time when formal institutions and education for women were almost impossible, Fatima’s dedication to education showcased Muslim women’s integral role in advancing knowledge. Fatima’s legacy continues to inspire thousands of Muslim women as they pursue careers in academia, teaching and research — carrying Fatima’s vision of knowledge in the best possible manner.

3. Nusayba b. Ka’b al-Anșārīyya

Historically, the narrative has often painted Muslim women as passive figures with little to no influence beyond their homes. This is entirely wrong and misleading. Nusayba b. Ka’b al-Anṣārīyya, also known as Umme Ammara, was a fierce warrior who shattered this misconception from the time of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Umme Ammara was a strong, heroic woman who played a vital role in defending the early Muslim community. In several battles, she fought alongside Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In the history of Islam, the Battle of Uhud is explicitly associated with the courage of Umme Ammara, where she physically defended Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), sustaining injuries in the process.

Her bravery and courage spotlight the role of Muslim women in leadership, military defence, and even social justice. From Malala Yousafzai’s fight for girls’ education to Ilhan Omar in the U.S. Congress, Umme Ammara’s impact and spirit remain rooted in countless Muslim women today.

Celebrating Muslim Women During women’s history month

The stories of Khadija bint Khuwaylid, Fatima al-Fihri and Umme Ammara are just the tip of the iceberg! Today, thousands of Muslim women are shaping the world as they come from different walks of life in various fields.

Modern feminism continues to exclude Muslim women from the discussion and overlook their contributions despite their historical influences. Women’s History Month is an opportunity to celebrate all women! It’s about inclusivity and intersectionality, but true inclusivity and feminism will remain meaningless unless we include Muslim women in this celebration.

As March unfolds, it’s time to challenge these narratives and celebrate Women’s History Month in a way that truly celebrates and uplifts all women.