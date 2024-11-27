Montana West: More Than A Handbag, It’s An Attitude

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Montana West is an American bag company that is the epitome of Western wear, offering bags with amazing detail such as fur, studs, fringe, embroidery, and more. Montana West kindly reached out to me to send me three of their most popular bags to review, and let me tell you, they surpassed all expectations.

I’m a huge fan of Western wear fashion trends; everything from cowboy boots, blue jeans, turquoise jewellery, leather belts and fringe. My favourite ways to add a little western flare into my style is by adding a chunky belt or cowboy boot to an outfit or wearing the classic bootcut jeans look, and even adding a little boho chic vibe with some lace and turquoise jewellery.

But I think that by far the easiest way to express your style with minimal effort is choosing the perfect bag to accessorize with.

Wrangler Aztec Sherpa Trim Crossbody Purse

I fell in love with Wrangler Aztec Sherpa Trim Crossbody Purse immediately! This is a chi-square handbag with a detachable crossbody strap for interchangeable styles. This purse comes in various colours including black and white, coffee, and brown Aztec print with sherpa trim around the edges giving it the perfect details to style throughout the fall/winter months.

One of the first things I noticed about this bag is how sturdy it is, making it such a great bag to take around the city. It has enough room to fit my lunch, phone, wallet, books, and more. It’s also easy to pair with any outfit with its monotone colour palette making it a bag I get complimented on every time I wear it.

The bag contains a large zipper opening with two extra pockets on the inside and backside for optimal storage. As someone who gets annoyed with shoulder purses slipping off my arm, the crossbody strap lets me wear it as a tote or across the body. If you want to add a little southern style to your wardrobe, this is the perfect bag for you!

Wrangler Cow Print Trolley Sleeve Weekender

This next bag made my jaw drop as soon as my eyes saw the colour. The Wrangler Cow Print Trolley Sleeve Weekender felt like the ultimate duffle bag, made specifically for me.

It’s a large pink cow print duffle bag with a detachable crossbody strap perfect for your next getaway. This bag has a large top zipper closure and a single-compartment zipper sleeve in the centre plus an additional zipper pocket on the sides.

On the back, this bag has a zipper pocket/sleeve that slides over rolling luggage handles to make it the perfect carry-on. It also has double handles and a crossbody strap for easy carrying and tons of storage. If you need a new carry-on luggage, a gym bag or even a new bag for sleepover weekends, then this duffle is probably your best option with style and functionality! What’s not to love?

Wrangler Convertible Leather Backpack

This third bag I got might be the cutest one yet! The Wrangler Convertible Leather Backpack is versatile bag that can be used as a backpack, crossbody bag, or shoulder bag. This adorable cow print bag is made from synthetic leather and is the perfect size for on-the-go while not overpowering an outfit.

It contains a flap pocket and a zip pocket on the front, a slip pocket on each side, a zip pocket on the back and the top zip closure. It has dual handles to be used as a purse and an adjustable crossbody strap that can be used as shoulder straps for a backpack style.

These bags have so many uses and come in multiple prints and colours. This is definitely the bag I’m going to use for class on days I don’t need my laptop. If you’re looking for a spacious versatile bag that can be used for any occasion with multiple outfits this is the bag for you.

I am happy to say that I now have a collection of my new favourite bags! Montana West not only proved to deliver excellent quality but each design they offer on their storefront tells a story. The pieces they sell are not only fashionable but functional. The craftsmanship is exceptional with details not only executing the design but, showcasing the blend of tradition and history of the American frontiersman.

If you’re looking to add some Western flare into your wardrobe, don’t hesitate to shop at Montana West for some of the highest quality and unique bags i’ve ever seen. Everyone’s style is different and with the variety that Montana West offers, there’s no doubt that you’ll find something you like.

For some Western fashion inspiration check out this Pinterest board I curated with some looks I absolutely love!