Me vs. the world: Do people online only prioritize mental health when it’s convenient?

Kai Cenat took a break from streaming to focus on his other dreams. Most would call that inspirational. Some might say it’s a dumb move to quit something you’re already good at. Others could say he’s living the phrase, “quit while you’re ahead.” But what if he just wants to be good at other things?

And why does that make other people so uncomfortable?

That discomfort isn’t new—especially for women. When women choose happiness, rest, or fulfillment over stability or expectations, it’s often met with judgment. Whether it’s leaving a job that drains you or walking away from a path that no longer fits—choosing peace over productivity—these decisions are rarely celebrated.

For young women, prioritizing happiness is seen as unrealistic and irresponsible, even though it takes a lot of guts to walk away from something in pursuit of something better. And maybe that’s the same courage that Kai Cenat is displaying by leaving what he once knew in pursuit of something greater.

But this isn’t about KC3000, it’s about you.

Conversations around mental health peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, with awareness, discourse, and reported incidents. Social media platforms heavily advocate for therapy, confidence, and peace, but as soon as a person is brave enough to act on it, everyone is talking about it.

Somewhere along the way, we’re taught that if we’re good at something, we should stick to it—especially if that something brings us financial freedom. We’re taught that quitting is a failure, and leaving that thing is disloyal. But that is simply not true.

Growth is never linear, especially when it comes to our dreams.

For women, success is often defined for us before we even choose it. We’re told to be accomplished but not too serious. Be fulfilled but still palatable. We’re praised for perseverance but punished for pivoting.

Some of the bravest women you know had to pivot. They left that high-paying job to start their dream business in art. Or quit their nine-to-five to become an influencer. But they didn’t do it because they couldn’t handle it; they did it because they craved more.

Kai Cenat, choosing to create his own clothing brand, isn’t about wasting his opportunities; it’s more about trusting himself to do more. And maybe if we celebrate this courage in others, then we could finally build that courage for ourselves.

The hardest part isn’t knowing what you want, it’s questioning whether you’re allowed to want it. And the truth is, you are.

The internet can be judgmental and toxic. Social media doesn’t uncover the terrifying truth of chasing your dreams. It’s always, “do what you love,” or “your mental health matters.” But it’s never “hey, quit that one thing you hate and go get something that will make you happier.”

Kai Cenat’s courageous leap from streaming to the fashion world is something we should take inspiration from—especially because he’s reflecting in the process. Young adults around the world should be allowed to change their dreams and goals depending on their mental health.