The Best Man for the Job Might Be No Man at All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My friend has three men on her roster. Three very different men, each offering something the others can’t, and each presenting their own unique set of complications. It’s the kind of problem that sounds enviable until you’re the one expected to decide.

Naturally, we’ve approached the situation with the seriousness it deserves: excessive analysis, unsolicited opinions, and enough group chat deliberation to qualify as a parliamentary inquiry.

But after countless conversations, we’ve arrived at a rather inconvenient conclusion. The more we discuss her options, the less obvious the answer becomes. So, in the spirit of reality television, I’d like to introduce our contestants.

Three bachelors, one final rose, and a selection committee with absolutely no professional qualifications.

Bachelor A: The Golden Retriever

Bachelor A is a familiar face, a man from her past who has returned with the kind of emotional availability most women claim to be searching for. He’s gentle, respectful, supportive, and loyal. He wants a relationship, isn’t afraid to express his feelings, and would probably move mountains if she asked nicely.

Sounds perfect, right?

Well, there’s a difference between being willing to do anything for someone and being capable of giving them everything they need. Bachelor A has a lot of love to give, but not much of a life outside the person he wants to give it to.

My friend has a full cup. She has friends, ambitions, interests, and a life that exists independently of whoever she’s dating. Bachelor A, on the other hand, seems to be holding out an empty cup, hoping she’ll pour herself into it.

And while being someone’s priority is flattering, being their only priority is exhausting.

There’s something deeply unromantic about realizing you’ve accidentally become someone’s entire personality. Then comes the guilt, because how do you explain turning down someone who has done absolutely nothing wrong?

He’s kind, attentive, and offers everything women are constantly complaining men won’t give them.

Surely, being nice isn’t enough to make someone the love of your life. And you shouldn’t have to date someone simply because you can’t come up with a good enough reason not to.

Bachelor B: The One That Got Away (Or Did He?)

The chemistry is undeniable. Unfortunately, so is the confusion. Every woman has encountered a man she cannot explain.

The one who makes absolutely no sense on paper but somehow occupies a disproportionate amount of mental real estate. For my friend, that’s Bachelor B.

Their story began as a friendship, developed into something more, and ended before it ever had the chance to become anything substantial.

And yet, here we are.

She described their connection as something approaching a soul tie. He’s the first man in a long time who made her genuinely feel something. Their conversations are consuming, their attraction inexplicable, and their history just significant enough to keep her wondering what might have happened.

The problem is that Bachelor B has apparently confused emotional vulnerability with a national security threat. He’s guarded, difficult to read, and reluctant to make the first move. Their connection seems undeniable when they’re together, but considerably less convincing when they’re apart.

At one point, after some time apart, my friend returned to find him acting as though their romantic history had never happened. ​

Still, she can’t quite shake him.

Perhaps it’s because their connection was extraordinary. Or perhaps its because nothing fuels romantic obsession quite like an unfinished story. It’s easy to fall in love with a potential partner when reality hasn’t had enough time to interfere.

Bachelor C: The Wild Card

Unlike our previous contestants, Bachelor C comes with relatively little history and, consequently, considerably less emotional baggage. He’s fun, adventurous, confident, and surrounded by friends. He has interests, plans, and a life that doesn’t revolve around finding someone to share it with.

A refreshing development, considering Bachelor A seems prepared to make my friend his entire universe. Bachelor C also has the appealing quality of being a man of his word. He says he’ll do something, and then, remarkably, does it. The bar may be low, but we’re acknowledging achievements where we find them.

There’s just one minor complication. He’s a bit of a d*ck.

Not necessarily in a deal-breaking way. More in the irritating, charming, slightly arrogant, I know exactly how attractive I am, kind of way. And because my friend doesn’t know him particularly well yet, it’s difficult to determine whether his confidence is genuine or just another barrier he puts up.

So, who wins?

Bachelor A offers stability, but at the potential expense of independence.

Bachelor B offers passion, but very little certainty.

Bachelor C offers excitement, but comes with a rather substantial question mark.

Each represents something my friend wants. Security. Connection. Independence.

And therein lies the problem.

We’ve spent so much time debating which man she should choose that nobody stopped to ask whether she actually needed to choose any of them. Which brings us to our surprise fourth contestant.

Bachelor D: None of the Above

No dramatic entrance. No complicated history. No unread messages to dissect over happy hour. Just the possibility that none of these men are quite right.

Modern dating has turned romance into an endless exercise in comparison. We’re encouraged to keep our options open, evaluate the competition, and select the best available candidate.

​But dating isn’t a multiple-choice exam. There isn’t always a correct answer hiding among the options provided.

Bachelor A might be a wonderful boyfriend to someone else. Bachelor B might eventually learn to communicate. Bachelor C might turn out to be exactly who he appears to be.

None of that means my friend owes any of them a relationship.

Having options is a privilege. Choosing one isn’t an obligation, and perhaps the real winner isn’t the man who receives the final rose. It’s the woman who realizes she doesn’t have to hand it out.