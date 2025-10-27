Matcha Mania: How a Ceremonial Tea Became a Global Phenomenon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once a ceremonial drink rooted in Japanese tradition, matcha has now become a global obsession.

It would be hard to miss it across your social media— its vibrant green colour floods Instagram and TikTok feeds, and its earthy taste has found a permanent place on coffee shops’ menus. Many cafés, such as MATCHA MATCHA, Matcha Haus, and Maker Matcha, are dedicated entirely to the drink.

Its supposed health benefits help fuel the billion-dollar industry it fills. From smoothies and frappuccinos to doughnuts and skincare products, this finely ground green tea powder has leapt from ancient tea houses into mainstream culture overnight.

The origins of matcha date back to China’s Tang Dynasty (7th–10th centuries), when tea leaves were steamed, pressed into bricks, and ground into a fine powder, which was then mixed with water and salt. This method grew in popularity during the Song Dynasty (10th–13th centuries).

In 1191, Japanese Buddhist monk Eisai brought tea seeds and the Zen practice of preparing powdered green tea from China to Japan, where the seeds produced some of the country’s finest tea leaves.

At the time, matcha was produced in limited quantities and became a symbol of luxury and status. Zen Buddhists later developed tencha, a shaded cultivation method that enhanced matcha’s flavour and health benefits. By the 1500s, Zen student Murata Juko formalized the Japanese tea ceremony, integrating cultivation, preparation, and ritual into the practice as it is known today.

In modern times, matcha has evolved into a multibillion-dollar global industry, with projected growth expected to reach 7$ billion by 2030. The powder’s reputation as a “superfood” has driven this demand, thanks to its many touted benefits— like boosting metabolism, being rich in antioxidants, supporting brain function, and promoting heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and aiding in weight management.

Companies have capitalized on matcha’s appeal, transforming it into both a luxury product and a mass-market staple. From artisan tea brands selling “ceremonial-grade” blends to global chains offering matcha-flavoured drinks and desserts, it’s no wonder that the industry reflects both exclusivity and accessibility. Straddling two highly spaced: wellness and trendiness.

Beyond its alleged health benefits, matcha’s popularity is fueled by its aesthetic appeal. Its bright green colour practically begs to be photographed, making it a star on social media pages.

#Matcha or #matchtok has garnered millions of posts and billions of views on social media, many of which feature layered matcha lattes, frothy whisked bowls of the tea being prepared, or creative recipes like matcha tiramisu and matcha cookies.

This boom isn’t limited to traditional beverages. Matcha has found its way into protein powder, cocktails, chocolate, noodles, and even pizza. Cosmetic companies have also marketed the tea, promoting matcha-infused products as a source of natural antioxidants for glowing skin, further expanding its reach.

In short, matcha doesn’t just taste good; it performs well on social media. It isn’t just a flavour; it’s also become a branding tool. The tea’s versatility allows companies to stand out, signal quality, and tap into cultural cues that resonate with today’s health-conscious, image-conscious consumers. Limited-edition matcha flavours are an easy choice for brands looking to stand out, giving their products an immediate edge.

Matcha’s charm lies in its dual identity. Its continued evolution proves to be more than just a fleeting food fad. Whether in sweet or savoury creations, classic recipes or playful innovations, this green tea powder has solidified its place in today’s flavour palette.

So whether you’re looking to spark your creativity, establish a morning ritual, or find a moment of calm in a busy day, matcha offers something for everyone.