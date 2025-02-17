Low-Maintenance Houseplants That Will Survive The Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On my third day of living in a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) residence, I received a small Aeonium haworthii or “pinwheel” plant. The densely branched green succulent has clusters of rosette leaves with thin, pink edges.

It lived on my windowsill through my first year of university, then moved back home with me for the summer, and has found its home in the kitchen window of my apartment for the past two years.

Before this plant, I’d never thought I could have a green thumb. I didn’t have much experience with plants, and on the occasion I had one, it had never lasted long. But because this little plant lived, my apartment is now filled with plants over three years later.

Often, the first thing people say when visiting my apartment is something along the lines of “I could never keep this many plants alive.” Four years ago, I wouldn’t have thought I could do it either.

The most helpful thing I’ve learned about plants is that some are way easier to look after than others. I’m often tempted to bring home the extravagant-looking plants at the garden centre, but usually, those are the most difficult to keep alive. Luckily, I’ve got plenty of experience with keeping houseplants alive, and an apartment full of greenery to prove it.

Here are my recommendations for low-maintenance houseplants that are easy to care for, even as a busy university student!