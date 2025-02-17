Low-Maintenance Houseplants That Will Survive The Semester

On my third day of living in a Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) residence, I received a small Aeonium haworthii or “pinwheel” plant. The densely branched green succulent has clusters of rosette leaves with thin, pink edges.
It lived on my windowsill through my first year of university, then moved back home with me for the summer, and has found its home in the kitchen window of my apartment for the past two years.
Before this plant, I’d never thought I could have a green thumb. I didn’t have much experience with plants, and on the occasion I had one, it had never lasted long. But because this little plant lived, my apartment is now filled with plants over three years later.
Often, the first thing people say when visiting my apartment is something along the lines of “I could never keep this many plants alive.” Four years ago, I wouldn’t have thought I could do it either.
The most helpful thing I’ve learned about plants is that some are way easier to look after than others. I’m often tempted to bring home the extravagant-looking plants at the garden centre, but usually, those are the most difficult to keep alive. Luckily, I’ve got plenty of experience with keeping houseplants alive, and an apartment full of greenery to prove it.
Here are my recommendations for low-maintenance houseplants that are easy to care for, even as a busy university student!
- Pothos
-
One of my first successful plants was a silver satin pothos. I’ve had the same one since I lived in residence and have propagated it many times to grow several plants from it.
Pothos require low to medium light and need to be watered once the soil has dried out, typically around every nine to 14 days.
Pothos are a climbing plant with trailing vines, which make for fun decoration along walls or hanging baskets. Because they don’t require full direct sunlight, they’re great for dorm rooms and apartments!
- Monstera deliciosa
-
Monsteras may seem daunting to care for due to the size and tropical look of their leaves, but they’re actually pretty easy to look after.
I have two: one large plant that I bought that was already mature and a smaller one that I’ve been growing since it was young (it recently had its first split leaf — I’m so proud).
They grow quickly, prefer bright, indirect sun and need to be watered whenever the top few inches of soil dry out (typically once a week to every couple weeks depending on the size and season).
- Succulents and cacti
-
The best thing about succulents and cacti is that you hardly ever need to water them and when you do, you can usually tell just by looking at them. You can leave them in a spot that receives direct sunlight and water them once the soil has completely dried out.
Cacti typically only need to be watered once a month. Depending on the species, size, and season, succulents can be watered once every one to two weeks in the spring and summer and less frequently — such as once every two to three weeks — in the winter.
My recommendations are: pinwheel, burro’s-tail, aloe vera and moon cactus.
The original pinwheel that started my plant journey has multiple blooms, standing roughly 30 centimetres tall. No matter where I go, I can count on it to come with me and remind me of my growth along the way.
You’re only one low-maintenance, student-approved houseplant away from a brand-new love for plants!