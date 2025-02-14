Lover’s Rock: A Valentine’s Day Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love songs come in all shapes and sizes, from cheeky punk anthems to dreamy, heart-on-sleeve ballads.

This playlist is your ticket to a wild ride through the highs and lows of romance, featuring everything from sweet confessions to chaotic crushes.

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or just looking for a banger to dance off your heartbreak, there’s something here for everyone.

“Silly Girl” – Descendants

With just two minutes of melodic, explosive energy, “Silly Girl” delivers a love story that is both heartfelt and effortlessly infectious. Featured on their 1985 album I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, this song is the unofficial anthem for weird girls across the world. This melodic punk anthem captures the band’s signature mix of energy and emotion. Using a driving baseline and crisp drums, the California locals capture a fast-paced punk energy within a tender love song. Full of romantic nostalgia, “Silly Girl” proves that punks are big softies on the inside!

“The Boy” – Smashing Pumpkins

This 1996 release is a charming and infectious love song that radiates pure adoration and youthful devotion. With bright, jangly guitars and Billy Corgan’s airy, almost wistful vocals, “The Boy” feels like a sunny daydream you can’t help but lose yourself in. Using lyrics brimming with sincerity paired with Corgan’s wistful delivery leaves listeners with all the feels. Plus, the upbeat poppy drum creates a song you won’t want to sit still for.

“She’s Automatic” by Rancid is a raw, cheeky punk anthem about getting completely swept up in the thrill of a magnetic romance. The narrator is powerless against the way “she moves,” feeling “aroused, impassioned, and empowered” as they dance through the chaos of a pounding club. With bass and drums blaring, she asks him to stand by her side, and of course, he’s all in. As the night spins faster than his thoughts, things get tender when she rests her head on his shoulder, turning the wild scene into a surprisingly sweet moment. Love, punk style? Totally automatic.

Fueled by Johnny Ramone’s chainsaw guitar riffs and Joey Ramone’s lovesick howl, this is punk rock’s version of shouting “She’s perfect!” from the rooftops. In “She’s the One,” Joey belts out his devotion with raw, heart-on-sleeve sincerity, declaring that this girl has “the looks” and “the style” to make her the only one that matters. The relentless energy never lets up as Johnny’s signature downstrokes keep the track surging forward. It’s a classic Ramones love story, loud, fast, and hopelessly devoted.

“I Have a Date” – The Vandals

Originally performed by The Simpletons, “I Have a Date” by The Vandals is a playful punk gem from 1982 that captures the thrill of scoring a date. Led by Stevo Jensen’s spirited vocals, the track radiates youthful excitement as it races through fast, jangly guitar riffs that practically beg you to jump around. The simplicity of the lyrics and relentless energy make it an anthem for anyone who knows the awkward but exhilarating feeling of planning that big night out. Fun, catchy, and unapologetically carefree, it’s punk rock’s reminder that love can be messy, chaotic, and a whole lot of fun.

“Hopeless Romantic” – The Bouncing Souls

“Hopeless Romantic” by The Bouncing Souls is a heartfelt dive into the messy, beautiful chaos of love, driven by infectious guitar riffs and Greg Attonito’s earnest vocals. Lines like “I fall in love so easily” capture the vulnerability of loving without hesitation, even when love isn’t returned. The upbeat, punchy instrumentation mirrors the emotional ups and downs of romance, with bright guitar melodies and a driving rhythm that keeps the energy high. There’s humour, too, as the narrator admits he’s “kinda lazy and kinda stinks” but would still “clean himself up” for the right person. Blending raw sincerity with dynamic energy, it’s a song that celebrates the relentless hope of those who love without apology.

“Closest Thing to Heaven” – Tears for Fears