Liquid Death Teams Up With ELF Cosmetics for New Lip Balm Launch

The “better-for-you” beverage company Liquid Death, best known for its skull-heavy branding and satirical marketing, is officially branching into beauty… sort of.

On Jan. 14, 2026, they released their limited-edition “Lip Embalm” collection with ELF Cosmetics, proving once again that no product is safe from its signature mix of dark humour and internet-savvy absurdity.

This sold-out US exclusive collection, bolstered by the slogan “death to chapped lips,” transforms Liquid Death’s most popular beverage flavours into squeezable, tinted lip balms. Packaged in miniature keepsake cans that look more like merch from a metal band than a beauty product, each “Lip Embalm” retails for $8 and promises to “resurrect your pout” with flavours inspired by the brand’s cult-favourite still and sparkling drinks.

Infused with ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, the available flavours include “Sweet Reaper”, “Severed Lime”, “Mountain Water”, “Killer Cola”, “Rest In Peach” and “Doctor Death”—all names that lean fully into Liquid Death’s hardcore aesthetic. While the brand hasn’t shied away from gimmicks in the past, the “Lip Embalm” launch feels like a calculated step into the beauty-adjacent merch space, where novelty and branding often matter as much as function.

For fans ready to commit fully to the collection, Liquid Death is also offering the Lip Crypt Vault, a $40 bundle that includes all six “Lip Embalms” housed in a keepsake coffin-shaped box. Rounding out the collection is the Lip Crypt Keeper, an $18 portable crypt bag charm designed to “bury your favourite Lip Embalm” while keeping it close at hand.

While the product itself is relatively simple, the launch reflects a broader trend among brands to expand beyond their original categories and establish lifestyle identities. Liquid Death has leaned heavily into this strategy, previously collaborating with ELF Cosmetics on its “Corpse Paint” collection and releasing everything from YETI casket coolers to Dr. Squatch Soap bars. These offbeat ventures position Liquid Death as a two-fold role: a beverage company and a cultural brand that thrives on shock value and irony.

​​This crossover also taps into Gen Z and millennial consumer culture, where novelty products, limited drops and ironic self-awareness often drive engagement. With prices that remain relatively accessible and packaging designed for social media, the “Lip Embalm” collection feels tailor-made for TikTok unboxings and Instagram close-ups.

As with many Liquid Death releases, scarcity is part of the appeal. The brand has emphasized that the collection is limited-edition, encouraging fans to act fast before the “Lip Embalms” are, fittingly, laid to rest.