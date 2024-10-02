Intersectional Feminism: How it can advance activism

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feminism has often been described as a social movement striving for gender equality, though this definition does little to account for the oppression faced by all women. Factors such as race, class, sexuality or mobility can affect individuals’ experiences with discrimination.

Intersectional feminism is an answer to that divide.

Intersectional feminism, a term coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw, offers a new perspective to better understand and combat inequality in all forms. As opposed to viewing gender discrimination in isolation, this framework recognizes that oppression is a multifaceted issue and pushes us to consider how different forms of marginalization tend to overlap.

Therefore, it’s important for activists today to approach their work with this mindset to reshape how they interact with social issues. Nothing exists in a vacuum, and because of this, advocacy must acknowledge the interconnectedness of these various forms of oppression. Gender oppression is not an isolated problem, so it can’t be addressed fully without deconstructing how other factors amplify it.

This is an argument that feminist scholars, such as Angela Davis, have addressed in their work. In her book Freedom is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement, Davis writes, “Whenever you conceptualize social justice struggles, you will always defeat your own purposes if you cannot imagine the people around whom you are struggling as equal partners,” underscoring that the basis of social activism is fighting towards liberty for all in a community.

By considering how one’s race or sexuality can affect the abuse they face daily, activists can address the nuances of oppression and fight it. Intersectional feminism demands we look at discrimination holistically, ensuring that individual experiences aren’t diminished or minimized.

For example, assuming that a Black woman would be faced with the same issues purely based on her gender as a white woman is an approach that overlooks the treatment of racialized people in today’s climate. Ignoring this allows the injustice the Black woman faces to continue while gendered issues (on a white, cis-gendered, heterosexual worldview) are catered to.

Without this layered approach, social justice efforts risk being incomplete by merely addressing a small part of a bigger problem.

Implementing intersectionality in activism works not only to broaden the scope of social justice but also to improve the longevity of movements. It encourages collaboration between different causes, creating solidarity among those who might not have seen their struggles as interconnected. This then strengthens communities and movements alike.

Activists working on issues like police reform, housing accessibility, or healthcare can create more inclusive solutions by considering how different minority groups are uniquely affected. Ultimately, this brings us closer to a more equitable society where justice is not just for the majority but for every individual, regardless of their intersecting identities.

Overall, intersectionality is more significant than a tool for understanding oppression; it’s a roadmap for building more effective, empathetic and permanent change.