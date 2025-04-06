Leon Thomas: A Modern Musical Genius

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From voicing Tyrone in the Backyardigans to selling out shows on his first solo tour in 2024 across North America, Leon Thomas is making his place in the music industry one to remember.

Thomas comes from a long line of musical talent, which makes it inevitable that music would become a huge part of his life. His mother is a vocalist, his stepfather was a producer, and his grandfather, who significantly impacted his musical journey, was an opera singer.

Being well-rounded is what makes Thomas such an exceptional talent. Although he is becoming more recognized for his music, Thomas works in other creative areas as a producer and actor. For a while, his artistic abilities were being used behind the scenes. He has written and produced songs for artists such as SZA, Ariana Grande, and Ty Dolla $ign, just to name a few.

According to Clash Music, Thomas got his start appearing on Broadway’s The Lion King as Simba. His most notable acting roles were in Nickelodeon’s TV Show Victorious and August Rush, where he actually learned how to play the guitar for the film.

Now, Thomas is stepping into a space where he is taking more time to create his own music.

R&B, which stands for “rhythm and blues,” is a music genre that Black Americans developed in the 1940s. It derives from many other genres, such as rock, jazz, and blues, according to Masterclass. Thomas explores his appreciation for such genres within his music.

R&B is a genre in need of a revival. Music consumers and connoisseurs desperately crave the essence of old R&B within this new music age. Thomas is certainly a contributing factor to this genre’s resurgence.

Storytelling is an essential component of Thomas’ creative process and he tends to draw inspiration from artists such as Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye.

Thomas’ vocal abilities aren’t the only instrument he has learned to perfect. Thomas is also a skilled drummer and guitarist who showcases these abilities through his music productions and live performances. His debut album, titled Genesis, was released in 2018, and his second studio album, Electric Dusk, was released in 2023, with his newest album being released in September of 2024, titled MUTT.

Within all his works, Thomas explores themes of love and its complexities, with each body of work showcasing his vulnerability a bit more than the last.

In my opinion, Thomas hasn’t gotten the proper recognition for his work and contributions to the music industry, but this is slowly changing.

Thomas’ discography exemplifies why he is a modern musical genius and how his work ethic, creativity and deep commitment to his artistry are some of the main reasons why he is revolutionizing the music scene.