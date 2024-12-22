The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jessica Campbell is a name that is rapidly becoming tantamount to groundbreaking achievements in the realm of sports.

In case you missed it, Campbell has just recently become the first woman coach in National Hockey League (NHL) history. But her journey is about more than just breaking barriers; Campbell is inspiring a new generation of women and athletes to never give up on their dreams and persevere in the face of adversity.

Campbell is a former professional hockey player, born on June 24, 1992, in Rocanville, Saskatchewan. She began playing hockey at a young age, to later begin a college career at Cornell University, where she totalled 100 points in 131 games. Following her remarkable career at Cornell, Campbell went on to play three seasons in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) with the Calgary Inferno, earning 50 points in 63 games.

Campbell’s international career is nothing short of remarkable, as she is a two-time U-18 Women’s World Championship medalist and a 2015 Women’s World Championship silver medalist with Team Canada.

When her playing career came to an end, Campbell refocused her passion for hockey into coaching, determined to make a name for herself in the industry.

Campbell’s journey to becoming a coach in the NHL was anything but traditional. In 2017, her coaching career began with a high school girls’ hockey team, followed by launching her own power skating program, JC Power Skating. But, her career took off significantly when she was offered an assistant coach position with the Nürnberg Ice Tigers and the German national team, where she became the first woman coach at a men’s world championship.

In 2022, Campbell joined the NHL’s Seattle Kraken minor league affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, as an assistant coach and became the first woman behind the bench for the American Hockey League.

Two years later, on Oct. 8, 2024, she officially took her role on the bench as an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken, marking another first for women in the world of professional sports.

Jessica Campbell is an inspiration and a role model, in particular for young girls and women who aspire to pursue a career in sports. Her journey is a testament to the power of determination, diligence, and belief that your dreams can come true, no matter your gender.

Her achievements are far more than just personal successes. They are pivotal moments that allow for future generations to view Campbell as a leader who is paving the way for women in sports.

Every day we are seeing more women take on roles in male-dominated industries, including sports. For years, women have fought to be in conversations surrounding the world of professional sports and Campbell’s journey is a driving force. Her ongoing success is demonstrating that progression is possible and urging industries to continue to promote gender equality.

It’s evident that the impact of Campbell’s leadership will not only foster a more inclusive environment in male-dominated fields but lay the foundation for a future where women are no longer underutilized in the world of professional sports but an essential part of it.

By becoming the first woman coach in NHL history, Campbell is not only making history but inspiring those all around the world to dream big and never give up. Her journey confidently displays that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible.

Campbell and her role in the NHL is just the beginning when it comes to women breaking barriers and looking beyond stereotypes in sports. In Campbell’s words, “I’m honoured to be the first, but I don’t want to be the only.”