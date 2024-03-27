It’s Time for the ‘Freedom to Abort’ to Be Constitutionalized Worldwide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

June 24, 2022, felt like it would’ve been like any other average day, probably one I would’ve never been able to recall. But the day’s surrounding circumstances were so dark that it’s hard to forget. I remember lying in my bed scrolling through my feed like it was doomsday.

That was the day the United States Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade — the constitutional right to have an abortion in the U.S., initially constitutionalized in 1973.

I remember looking through my social media pages and seeing dozens upon dozens of pictures and videos of people protesting outside the Supreme Court. I remember seeing a select few celebrities denouncing this change.

Although I was all the way in Canada, I could feel the deep level of grief, fury, fear, and despair. I could feel how heavy and morally wrong this decision was, and it felt like there was nothing that could’ve been done about it.

Although abortions have been legal in Canada since 1988, there has never been a formal proposal to legislate the freedom to abort as a legal right. In fact, the Government of Canada itself put out a news release less than a year ago stating that “many people continue to experience barriers to access” in terms of abortions.

It’s not just North America that has controversial abortion laws. In Europe, abortions are a crime in 14 countries. On the other hand, Nicaragua, Honduras, the Philippines, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti are just a few countries that have outrightly banned abortions.

El Salvador is noted to have some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world. The country has prosecuted at least 181 women who experienced obstetric emergencies, such as miscarriages or stillbirth, some serving decades-long sentences.

Looking back at this, it’s been hard to find any bright spots. Roe v. Wade’s overturning made it even more difficult. What are women across the globe supposed to do if the countries they reside in are not supporting them?

Then the biggest development to arise in the fight for women’s reproductive rights occurred.

On March 4, 2024, France became the world’s first country to enshrine abortion rights into their constitution. The vote for this decision was swift, as there were 780 to 72 votes in favour of this addition.

The amendment was added to Article 34 of the Constitution of France, which now grants “a woman’s guaranteed freedom to have recourse to an abortion.”

Following the vote, the Eiffel Tower displayed the words “My Body My Choice” as thousands of women cheered.

Even the printing press to seal the amendment to the Constitution of France was a significant moment, as it was a public ceremony for people to gather and attend.

While abortions have been legal in France since 1975, this is a move that re-ignites the fight for legal protection surrounding women’s reproductive rights.

This was an opportunity to restart the conversation of making abortions a right by federal governments and world leaders. For this to be the next biggest development in this fight is incredibly impactful.

The last time the conversation surrounding abortion laws was this strong was when Roe v. Wade was overturned, and the mood was stark and degrading. It was impossible to draw any sort of positives or expect any meaningful changes. Now, women finally have something to celebrate.

Not to mention that France announced this just four days before International Women’s Day, sending a message to French women that they are being acknowledged and heard.

It’s hard to predict when another country will make a similar announcement or if that will even happen. While we wait, let this moment sink in. It’s been a long time coming, and women around the world have been waiting for any light at the end of the tunnel. And even if it’s just one moment in time, it’s a moment we deserve.