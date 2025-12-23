Is 2026 the New 2016? Why It Suddenly Feels Like We’re Living in a Reboot of the Best Year Ever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is it just me or has everything felt a little dull since 2016? If 2016 was the last year the internet felt fun, then 2026 is the year we hit reboot!

Somehow, the world has collectively decided to rewind the clock and bring back all the vibes that made 2016 iconic — the fashion, the music, the chaotic-but-fun internet energy, and even the TV shows that defined an era. It’s like the cultural universe hit “shuffle” and landed on 2016, and honestly? I’m not mad.

The Return of the 2016 Aesthetic

2016 was no ordinary year, it was a year of so many important cultural milestones.

It was a time when everyone wore satin bomber jackets, chokers, Adidas Superstars and binged Stranger Things. 2026 is reviving that exact aesthetic, but with a slightly more polished, modern twist.

For example, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show? It’s Back.

A brunette Ariana Grande? She’s Back.

Kylie Jenner’s King Kylie era? Stronger than ever.

Jenner officially hopping on Terror Jr’s recently released “Fourth Strike” after fans spent years believing she was the voice behind the duo’s hit song “3 Strikes” used in Jenner’s Glosses commercial, is all we needed to start bringing back the pop songs that made us really feel something in 2016.

Even TikTok’s “For You” page looks like it time-traveled as 2016 audio edits, old Instagram filters, colourful hair and musical.ly flashbacks are trending again.

Welcome to the great nostalgia loop, the charts sound like we’re back in the era of The Chainsmokers, early Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson and Rihanna’s Anti.

The music is really on rotation — Zara Larsson’s trending, tropical house music is back, sad boy synth-pop is taking over the mainstream, and King Kylie is ever-present on our feeds.

Even TikTok has cracked the code, remixing 2015–2017 hits into new dance edits. Suddenly, the whole internet is screaming the lyrics to songs we haven’t heard in a decade.

TV Shows & Movies Are also Re-Entering Their 2016 Era

Here’s where it gets spooky: 2026’s biggest releases feel like parallel-universe versions of what dominated screens in 2016.

The first season of the hit series Stranger Things premiered in 2016, and now, 10 years later, the final episode is set to premiere, wrapping up the whole series and 10 great years of memories growing up alongside the cast.

And we all thought it ended at the gut wrenching final film, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 back in 2015, but 2026 brings us the latest installment in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Internet Feels 2016 Again

Viral culture in 2026 has that same chaotic energy that made 2016 the golden age of meme history.

We’re talking trend cycles lasting longer than three days, chaotic TikTok audios with zero context, fandom memes crossing over into mainstream culture, and people unironically calling things “iconic” again.

It’s giving “Vine energy reboot,” but with better cameras and worse attention spans.

Life is yet again being romanticized like it’s a shortform 2016 vlog, with little montages of coffee cups, messy bedrooms, thrift hauls, and walking through the city with your headphones on.

Why This Revival Makes Total Sense

2016 represented a moment of collective optimism, maximalism, and creative chaos — before the internet got too hyper-serious and algorithmic.in a world that’s been nothing but heavy, people are craving familiarity, escapism, fun and aesthetics that don’t take themselves too seriously

The 2016 revival is warm, nostalgic, and slightly unhinged. Hopefully social media can finally feel playful again. So… Is 2026 the New 2016? Hopefully yes. But it’s 2016 with upgrades — better representation, better tech, and better taste — but the same chaotic fun.

If trends really do cycle every ten years, then 2026 is right on schedule. So go ahead, wear that EOS lipbalm, rewatch Stranger Things, blast a tropical-house remix and pretend your life is a 2016 YouTube montage. Because 2026 isn’t just inspired by 2016, it’s the rather hopeful reboot we all secretly need.